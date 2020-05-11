COVID-19: a new death in the Outaouais region and four in Ottawa
The eighth death to be confirmed in the Outaouais region since the beginning of the pandemic could be one of a man that occurred Friday afternoon at the unit COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull.
May 10, 2020 15h38
Updated at 16h22
Julien Coderre
The Right
Justine Mercier
The Right
The COVID-19 was the eighth victim in the Outaouais region, on Sunday, while a third person has died due to the virus in as many days.
According to our information, this man could have contracted the virus when he was in the Hospital in Gatineau, where an outbreak affecting up to present five patients and six workers has recently been reported.
Data from the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) indicate that the eighth victim of the COVID-19 in the region ” was ” in the hospital, and not in a nursing home or at home, at the time of his death.
The INSPQ stresses on its website that” there has been a delay of one to several days between the time of death and the date on which it is compiled officially “.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 337 people contracted the COVID-19, on the territory of the Outaouais, an increase of three compared to Saturday. A little less than 40 % of cases are considered active, while 209 people were cured of the disease.
The number of hospitalizations is for its part to eight so that only one person is in intensive care.
The number of employees of the health network in the Outaouais region have been infected with the COVID-19 remains on its side at 63. Recall that four new employees have received their positive diagnosis for the coronavirus Saturday.
In Ottawa
On the other side of the river, Ottawa public Health (PHO) deplores the fact that four new deaths associated with the novel coronavirus on its territory, on Sunday, bringing the balance to 161.