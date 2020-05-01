COVID-19: a new home of an outbreak in Quebec

May 1, 2020

The CHSLD du Boisé gets added to the list of hostels outbreak identified by the CIUSSS of the National Capital.

April 30, 2020 18h06

Valérie Marcoux

The Sun

The CHSLD du Boisé gets added to the list of hostels outbreak identified by the CIUSSS of the National Capital. A resident and a member of the staff from the hospital have contracted the COVID-19, we learn today.

With two new outbreaks of the outbreak by two days, the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region now identified 7 households of hatching. The two new deaths were reported today from its establishments, or the Jeffery Hale hospital and RPA Manor Courville. To this day, there are a total of 48 deaths in this territory.

“All the citizens, and particularly the health professionals who work with seniors should avoid any gathering with their friends, neighbors and families. It is necessary that the employees of the health, as well as the people who live under the same roof as them, to be even more vigilant in the coming weeks with the déconfinement to come,” recalls Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health.

In addition to two deaths, the CIUSSS of the National Capital announces 28 new cases of COVID-19, raising the balance sheet at 835 infected individuals to this region. More than 400 people are considered to be restored.

Update 30 April

Infographic The Sun

Recount in Chaudière-Appalaches

The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches announces no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths associated with this virus today. It presents, however, new figures after reviewing the distribution of cases assigned to their region.

“They did a great household. We are lucky that the number of cases has declined, while for other regions the number of cases has increased”, informs Maryse Rodrigue, communications officer of the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches. “There are people who had zip codes that could be confusing and were not accounted for in the right area,” she explains. Among the data faulty, she also think of the case of students who have a secondary email address during their studies and to people who have recently moved who had not yet modified their information. “This is not a big number,” she argues.

After the recount, the total number of cases increased from 392 to 387 on this territory. Five cases have been reassigned to other regions. The number of recoveries has decreased by two. The CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches is now considered 250 individuals as being healed.

The number of deaths remains unchanged (7), just as the situation relating to the Manor Liverpool, where 29 residents and 14 members of staff have become infected by the COVID-19.

Le Soleil

