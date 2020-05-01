COVID-19: a new home of an outbreak in Quebec
The CHSLD du Boisé gets added to the list of hostels outbreak identified by the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
April 30, 2020 18h06
Share
COVID-19: a new home of an outbreak in Quebec
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
Share
The CHSLD du Boisé gets added to the list of hostels outbreak identified by the CIUSSS of the National Capital. A resident and a member of the staff from the hospital have contracted the COVID-19, we learn today.
With two new outbreaks of the outbreak by two days, the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region now identified 7 households of hatching. The two new deaths were reported today from its establishments, or the Jeffery Hale hospital and RPA Manor Courville. To this day, there are a total of 48 deaths in this territory.
“All the citizens, and particularly the health professionals who work with seniors should avoid any gathering with their friends, neighbors and families. It is necessary that the employees of the health, as well as the people who live under the same roof as them, to be even more vigilant in the coming weeks with the déconfinement to come,” recalls Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health.
In addition to two deaths, the CIUSSS of the National Capital announces 28 new cases of COVID-19, raising the balance sheet at 835 infected individuals to this region. More than 400 people are considered to be restored.