COVID-19: a resident of the Area of Aspen became the 31st victim in the Outaouais region

COVID-19: un résident du Domaine des Trembles devient la 31e victime en Outaouais

The private residence Area of Aspen, in the Hull sector.

June 15, 2020 13h53

Updated at 19h36

Daniel LeBlanc

The Right

A new death linked to COVID-19 in the Outaouais has been confirmed on Monday by public health authorities, bringing to 31 the number of people who have succumbed to this virus in the region since the beginning of the crisis.

A resident of Domaine des Trembles in the Hull area, died at the hospital. The person was in the hospital when she was diagnosed and is not back to the residence after her diagnosis, said the company Chartwell, the owner of the residence located on the boulevard Saint-Raymond.

It is therefore of the first victim from a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) in the Outaouais region.

This new victim of the pandemic is part of the 20 deaths which are added to the balance sheet of the province.

Moreover, only one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa on Monday. This unique diagnostic is part of the 102 registered at the provincial level.

In total, 573 people received a positive test of COVID-19 in the region since march. The number, 451 are considered restored. Nearly nine out of 10 cases are occurred on the territory of Gatineau.

There are currently 91 active cases of the new coronavirus in the region.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) states that 105 of its employees have been contaminated since the start of the crisis, one more compared to Sunday.
Eight patients are hospitalized in the unit COVID of the Hospital of Hull.

Courtesy – CISSSO

We can still see outbreaks active in three residences for the elderly, the CHSLD Lionel-Émond (26 cases), the Residence La Gappe phase 2 (20 cases), as well as the CHSLD Champlain Gatineau (2).

In Quebec, there are now 54 054 case listed as well as 5242-related deaths COVID-19. As of Monday morning, 771 persons were hospitalized (+2), of which 82 are on the intensive care unit (-3).

