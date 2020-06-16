COVID-19: a resident of the Area of Aspen became the 31st victim in the Outaouais region
The private residence Area of Aspen, in the Hull sector.
Share
June 15, 2020 13h53
Updated at 19h36
Share
COVID-19: a resident of the Area of Aspen became the 31st victim in the Outaouais region
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
A new death linked to COVID-19 in the Outaouais has been confirmed on Monday by public health authorities, bringing to 31 the number of people who have succumbed to this virus in the region since the beginning of the crisis.
A resident of Domaine des Trembles in the Hull area, died at the hospital. The person was in the hospital when she was diagnosed and is not back to the residence after her diagnosis, said the company Chartwell, the owner of the residence located on the boulevard Saint-Raymond.
It is therefore of the first victim from a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) in the Outaouais region.
This new victim of the pandemic is part of the 20 deaths which are added to the balance sheet of the province.
Moreover, only one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa on Monday. This unique diagnostic is part of the 102 registered at the provincial level.