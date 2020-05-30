COVID-19 : a screening center, will be the day to Pointe-à-la-Croix
Located in the parking lot of the local community, the screening centre of Pointe-à-la-Croix will be open seven days a week, from 10h to 18h.
Share
May 30, 2020 13h21
Share
COVID-19 : a screening center, will be the day to Pointe-à-la-Croix
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
POINTE-À-LA-CROSS, The outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Campbellton, New Brunswick, incites the public health Branch of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine to establish as of Monday, a screening centre in Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé.
The outbreak occurred in the result of the presence in the new brunswick city doctor infected who have had dealings with close to 150 people, patients, and coworkers, for the most part. This doctor failed to do a quarantine when returning to Campbellton after a stay in the western part of Quebec.
The RCMP has investigated the case. As a high proportion of the population of the MRC of Avignon is seeing in Campbellton, the anxiety, has earned the people living between Escuminac and Plateaux de Matapédia, including Pointe-à-la-Croix. This village and the community’s mi’gmaq of Listuguj are separated from Campbellton by a bridge.
“This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that has a case that affects two provinces. The epidemiological survey of New Brunswick is still in progress and the Direction of the public health (de la Gaspésie et des Îles) is doing its own investigation,” notes Mercy Beaulieu-Gendron, of the integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie.
Thirty of the Gaspé peninsula would have been in contact with the doctor infected, which was suspended during the week. In this regard, Ms. Beaulieu Gendron prefers not to decide. “The two provinces do not have the same criteria of contacts significant.
Located in the parking lot of the local community, the screening centre of Pointe-à-la-Croix will be open seven days a week, from 10h to 18h. Before applying, people need to make an appointment at 1 877 644-4545 to get an appointment. An evaluation will be made according to their symptoms.
The école Bon-Pasteur is open Monday
On the other hand, the Commission scolaire René-Lévesque boulevard will reopen Monday, the school Bon-Pasteur in Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, closed on may 19, because a student attending had tested positive to the COVID-19. The student, however, did not go to his school once the symptoms have appeared.
Since the 1st of may, the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine are only 15 new cases of COVID-19, including two reported Friday in the MRC Côte-de-Gaspé. The account region since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 184 cases. The period from 25 march to 25 April there has been more hectic.