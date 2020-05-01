COVID-19: a seventh death in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The seventh victim of the COVID is a person living in the Residence of St. Joseph, a CHSLD de Maria as one of the three foci of infection are important in the region. It is also the first death in 15 days in the area.
April 30, 2020 20h28
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA — The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported on Thursday a seventh death due to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
This is a person residing in the Residence of St. Joseph, a CHSLD de Maria as one of the three foci of infection are important in the region. It is also the first death in 15 days in the area.
The department of public health also reported three new cases of infection, bringing the regional total to 167. These three cases are still under investigation.
Six more people are now cured of the coronavirus, for a total of 88 since the end of march. There are two remaining cases of hospitalization in Rimouski, but no to the intensive care unit.
Up to present, 15 Gaspesians and magdalen Islanders have been hospitalized. Thirty-nine people working in health have been infected, including 15 staff from the integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie.
Seven people in the Résidence Saint-Joseph fight currently the COVID-19.