COVID-19: a student Cantley removed from the school because one of his relatives is a carrier of the virus
A close relative of a child who presented to the primary school on the Edge of the Woods to Cantley “would have received” on Monday morning a positive result at the COVID-19 while the student was already in class.
May 11, 2020
Updated on may 12, 2020 at 16h11
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
Charles-Antoine Gagnon
The Right
A close relative of a child who presented to the primary school on the Edge of the Woods to Cantley “would have received” on Monday morning a positive result at the COVID-19 while the student was already in class by the first day of school in the process of déconfinement.
In a letter sent to parents Monday evening, the Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) said “to have taken place from the inception of the situation” and that “the protocol prescribed by the public Health has immediately been applied”.
The director-general, Manon Dufour, explains that it is a member of the family of the student who was called to the secretariat around 11 am Monday to inform the establishment that a person of the entourage had just received a diagnosis of COVID-19.
“Automatically, the school management has set in motion the protocol and it has isolated the student in a local specially identified. There is one in each of the schools, at this place there is also material for additional protection as needed. Only one person was with him, at this time, no other person has been in contact with him. The child had no symptoms at the school. A parent then came the look”, she says.
The office of the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, has clarified the Law in accordance with the indications of the public Health, “the child has been returned home and will remain there for 14 days”.
“After analyzing the situation and the course of events, the court has determined that compliance with the measures of hygiene established in the school as well as the absence of prolonged contact between the student and other individuals allowed to minimize the risk of spread. […] This incident demonstrates that the protocols put in place in the school system to work, but we call for more vigilance. Any person who feels sick or has symptoms related to the COVID-19 must absolutely stay away from school for a period of 14 days,” says the press officer Francis Bouchard.
For the sake of protecting the anonymity of the child, no other information has been revealed, including whether the infected person is one of its parents.
The news, which spread like wildfire on social media late Monday night, has created anxiety and generated a number of comments of all kinds, but the CSD has wanted to be reassuring, and is not ready to talk about a bad judgment on the part of the family, far from it.
“Yes, we are surprised because it was the first day, except that it’s going to happen in life. All health care workers who are going to be tested, for example, will not be able to withdraw their child from the school ad vitam aeternam. He should really understand that there are several reasons why people expect tests. People who are relatives of our students will have positive results in the future, this is the new reality to which we will be facing for the next few months. The important thing is that the safety rules are applied, it is this that makes the difference. Subsequently, when such a situation occurs, the protocol must be strictly followed. We were well prepared, we had done simulations, and we still had reviewed the protocol with the principals last Friday. They were all ready for any eventuality”, she notes.
During the day of Monday, after the departure of the student, a team was dispatched to the scene to conduct the disinfection of the school, and no closure of the institution has not been necessary.
“No one had entered the perimeter reserved for this student, there has been no exchange of material. Therefore, there was no reason to panic, although I understand the anxiety it can create. It was just necessary to do things right and implement the protocol in place, what has been done. I am very proud of the leadership that has been demonstrated, with good reflexes were there and all the people have posed exactly the right thing. I trust that if the situation was repeated in another of our schools, the same elements will be reproduced,” says Manon Dufour.