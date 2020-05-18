COVID-19: Amazon puts an end to bonuses salary
Amazon will not pay over the bonus of 2 $ per hour to its workers in the warehouses in Canada and the overtime will not be paid in double.
May 16, 2020 17h42
The canadian Press
At the end of the month, Amazon will end its bonuses in salary related to the pandemic COVID-19 for workers in its warehouses, in Canada.
The spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman confirmed that the giant of online retailing will not pay over the bonus of 2 $ per hour, and that overtime will not be paid in double.
The employees had received these bonuses since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19.
The compensation measures were originally scheduled to be completed by the end of April, but Amazon has extended the program until 30 may, the United States and Canada.
The company has been criticized by employees for not doing enough to protect workers against the COVID-19, and for failing to provide adequate support to employees infected by the virus.
Tim Bray announced in may that he has resigned from his position as vice-president of Amazon in the wake of the dismissal of employees who, according to him, fighting for a better protection against the COVID-19 in the warehouses of the company.
Amazon claims to have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to establish safety measures related to the sars coronavirus, in its warehouses.
“The bonus has enabled us to deliver essential items to the communities,” said Ms Cheeseman. We are grateful to the partners and back to our regular wages and our overtime hours, at the end of the month.”