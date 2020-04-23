COVID-19 and false news : “it’s worse this time”, said Rémi Quirion
March 29, 2020
COVID-19 and false news : “it’s worse this time”, said Rémi Quirion
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
It is sometimes seen (wrongly) scientists as people who are recluses who live in their laboratories. Rémi Quirion beautiful to be chief Scientist of Québec, it is anything but discreet in this time of pandemic COVID-19. He and his team multiplied the interventions on the public square, and social networks — and this is only the most visible part of the”iceberg”. The Sun was able to meet with him on Friday to the point.
The Sun is A “chief scientist”, what is it like during an outbreak ?
Rémi Quirion It is sure that there is more on the line of fire than usual. We are here to help policy-makers make the best possible decisions, informed by the best available data. So I’ve had more contact with the office of the prime minister over the last few weeks than in the 5 or 6 years ! And it’s work 24 hours on 24, it goes very quickly.
LS judging by your constant presence on the social networks, advice to politicians is not the only task that you and your team must accomplish. Is this the fight of the false rumors is a foregone conclusion ?
RQ It’s been a little bit of time in there through various programs that aim to recognize the evidence, then this is the continuity of what we were doing already. And there has been a lot of false news about the COVID-19 : there are those who say that the virus has been made in the laboratory, others who say that it is for harm to Donald Trump, etc, there is so much information flowing that even we, the scientists, have trouble we find. But based on sites seriously, as one of the National Insitutes of Health in the United States and elsewhere in the world which one knows that they will only publish things only after you have verified and cross-checked, this can be achieved.
And I also think that it is important not to give false hopes to people. There are plenty of “news” circulating about treatments and vaccines. So much the better if it is found, but it is important not to create false expectations.
LS If we compare to other outbreaks of the same genus, such as SARS in 2002, and the influenza A(H1N1) in 2009-2010, would you say that the phenomenon of false news has a similar magnitude, or is it worse this time ?
RQ I think it is worse because there is much more capacity on the side of social networks. It has grown immensely the past 15 years, since the epidemics of SARS and A(H1N1), so that information flows more quickly, both the good than the bad. And the poor will often take over on the right. Then we need to try to be even more present than before. And it seems to me that these last few weeks, scientists in quebec have just been more present on the public square than usual.
LS You hear a lot about possible advances, treatments and vaccines which are developed in Quebec, but the fact is that many of the other labs (and excellent) work everywhere in the world. So is this what is happening here is really more than, so to speak, a drop of water in an ocean of research ?
RQ I think that it plays a relatively important role. We had experts such as Gary Kobinger, chief of the infectious diseases research Centre of Laval University, which is just about everywhere, on major international committees. And there are also private companies that are talking about them.
But what I find particularly interesting is that our research community has easier access to evidence. It is party of China and the whole world has now pooled its data, its sequencing in light of the genetic of the virus, and so on, The reflex traditional research has always been to keep its data to itself in order to have a publication in a medical journal prestigious. But here, we see more and more sites sharing data among researchers, and it has a nice presence in québec of this side. This is not the equivalent of the United States, it is safe, but it is good anyway.
It is to be hoped, now, that it will continue and that we will not repeat the same mistakes as before. In the case of SARS, for example, once the emergency passed, we had a little abandoned the implementation of the data and it was back to the old habits, with less sharing. Hopefully, this time, that the sharing will continue. In any case, it seems to me that it is more in tune with the times.
* Some passages of the interview have been slightly modified for reasons of clarity and brevity.