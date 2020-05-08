COVID-19: as an invasion of aliens, believes Dan Aykroyd
Dan Aykroyd is preparing for the launch, on 15 may, the new original series from the chain T + E <em>Hotel Paranormal</em>, in which he provides the narration.
Share
8 may 2020 16h54
Share
COVID-19: as an invasion of aliens, believes Dan Aykroyd
TORONTO — Dan Aykroyd is at the end of the line from his home in Frontenac county, in eastern Ontario, where it adheres to the rules of distancing physical to slow down the pandemic of the COVID-19.
“It’s going to. I have a beautiful house and a beautiful back yard,” says the comic actor, who was born and grew up in Ottawa.
“There are those who do not have the luxury of space, and I think about the people in the apartments and in the cities. And of course, I think of all those that I hear that will still work — they can’t stay at home, they don’t have the luxury to stay at home, all these essential workers.
“I am very grateful by thinking of them in the front and I consider myself very lucky to have a beautiful, spacious place where I can at least walk me.”
The former comedian from Saturday Night Live, winning an Emmy, getting ready for the launch, on 15 may, the new original series from the chain T + E Hotel Paranormal, of which he provides the narration.
Dan Aykroyd has long been a passion for paranormal phenomena, and has, of course, has used this interest to write and perform in films of the franchise SOS Fantômes (Ghostbusters).
The release of the next chapter, the SOS Ghosts : The legacy, directed by canadian-born Jason Reitman, has been extended to 2021 due to the new coronavirus.
“This is the closest thing to an alien invasion that we will see in our lifetime,” said Dan Aykroyd about the COVID-19.
The disease is like “a zombie walking on Earth”, who wants to kill humans, he added.
“I think the best thing to do is stay at home, continue doing what we do.”
Dan Aykroyd says he has been fortunate to have travelled a lot around the world throughout his career as an actor and also for his company, Crystal Head Vodka.
“I see these large metropolitan areas and culture and how important it is for us as humans to socialize, to what extent it is essential,” he stressed.
“The government and the science, the medical science, are not going to solve this problem at the moment. We can’t rely on the medical science or the government to remove this black cloud that is high to ruin our ambitions, our dreams and our hope.”
What we can count, it is to “do what we do”, continued Dan Aykroyd.
“People are going to beat this. Observing protocols, and remaining at home, as we all do, it will provide the science, and governments (of the time) to start and to find a vaccine and antibody testing, which are universal.”