COVID-19 : assistance for the fishermen, after six weeks of claims
After requests dating back to the beginning of April from groups of fishermen in Quebec and atlantic Canada, the federal government announces assistance programs which could achieve 469,4 million $ to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the capture of marine products.
May 14, 2020 22h34
Updated at 23h03
NEW RICHMOND – After requests dating back to the beginning of April from groups of fishermen in Quebec and atlantic Canada, the federal government announces assistance programs which could achieve 469,4 million $ to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the capture of marine products. The sum adds up to 62.5 million $ to the Fund of stabilization of the products of the sea, which caters primarily to processors.
The State therefore establishes the “service to fishermen”, a program that could devote 267,9 Million $ in income support. The sum is intended for fishermen, self-reliant, and those working percentage not entitled to the wage subsidy emergency. The benefit could cover up to 75% of the revenue loss in excess of 25%, with as reference the reported earnings in 2019. The maximum paid for the season will return to 12 weeks of$ 847, or a total of$10,000.
Ottawa is also launching the “subsidy for the fishermen,” with an envelope that can reach $ 201.8 Million. It is here to provide subsidies for the fishermen who are not eligible for the help offered by the Account of emergency for the canadian companies or to similar measures. The aid is intended to provide liquidity, especially to cover fixed costs. In this case also, the amount can go up to$ 10 000 per fisher.
In addition, the measures announced Thursday will help the fishermen self-employed and the fishermen in the percentage receiving employment insurance benefits based on insurable earnings from the past few seasons, the winter, in some cases, but mostly in the summer.
The minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Bernadette Jordan, indicates that the details of these programs will be announced shortly.
The Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie, which represents 149 the lobster harvesters of the peninsula, has advocated for a package of measures designed to assist its members but it has not reacted officially, on Thursday. So far, these are the lobster that are most at risk of losing a lot because of the COVID-19.