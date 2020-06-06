COVID-19: better equipment protection claimed in the CHSLD
June 4, 2020 18h07
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
A union of the CIUSSS of the National Capital calls for an enhancement of measures for the protection of employees in NURSING homes, “because they were not able to prevent the outbreak of massive case in many homes”.
In a statement released Thursday, the trade Union of professionnèles, technicians and technicians of the health and social services (SPTSSS-CSN) explained that its members lend hand-strong to the orderlies of the NURSING homes, many of which are struggling with outbreaks.
A single outbreak may force the replacement of between 50 and 75 employees per week, calculates the SPTSSS.
If the union understands that the employer moves the professional and the technicians to NURSING homes, it is concerned that several of its members have been infected. “Both of workers and of workers in the network are infected indicates that there is a problem somewhere with the measures of protection,” believes the president of the SPTSSS, Nicole Cliche.
According to the union, the CIUSSS “is heading to be content with the measures required by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), which are clearly not sufficient”.
To avoid that health-care workers fall ill or become vectors of contamination, the union advocates to provide N95 masks to all employees of an establishment where an outbreak occurs, and this, for at least a week.
All of the employees of a hospital struck by an outbreak should also be tested for the COVID-19 each day for a week, the union, which claims the same thing for any employee assigned to a cold area after a stint in the hot zone.
The union says it is “aware that these elements are not required at the present time by the INSPQ”. “However, the current measures have not prevented outbreaks of massive and rapid to occur,” insists the SPTSSS.
“We can’t wait for the demonstrations of scientific complexity before you act,” says Nicole Cliche.