COVID-19: calls that plague seniors
The seniors of the Lower North Shore have received calls in the beginning of the week to their local health clinic to ask if, in cases of infringement of the COVID-19, they wanted to be transferred to a hospital away from their environment, to Quebec, or whether they preferred to receive care for life.
April 8, 2020 19h09
Share
COVID-19: calls that plague seniors
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
Share
The seniors of the Lower North Shore have received calls in the beginning of the week to their local health clinic to ask if, in cases of infringement of the COVID-19, they wanted to be transferred to a hospital away from their environment, to Quebec, or whether they preferred to receive care for life. The mp corner is outraged and the CISSS recognizes a certain awkwardness.
These calls would have been made primarily Monday at elders of some villages of the Basse-Côte-Nord, which, remember, is still not connected to the rest of Quebec by road. These seniors were living or NURSING homes or in private residences, but in their homes or in their family.
“I found it horrible and unacceptable”, declared the member for Duplessis, Lorraine Richard. “I am outraged that no one has raised a red flag. “This is someone who had a bad judgment that has made this decision”, she added.
Mrs. Richard argues that it has contacted the office of the minister Danielle McCann as soon as the situation has been brought to its attention and that Tuesday morning, these kinds of calls had ceased. “It was afraid of the elderly for nothing”, has launched the mp of the parti québecois. The latter adds that, according to what she understood from discussions with the office of the minister and the direction of the CISSS, this kind of survey would have been asked by the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ).
The federation defends itself well you asked for anything. “The guidelines do not emanate from the FMOQ, they emanate from the government. We are only relaying the message. We have no power to issue directives,” said the advisor in the public affairs of the FMOQ, Mélissa Turgeon.
The directive is rather that physicians must update the level of care for their patients by little in order, in particular, to “avoid to the extent possible the transfers in a hospital environment, particularly to the emergency”. Apart from the dispensary, there is no emergency in the great majority of the localities of the Côte-Nord.
“It was afraid of the elderly for nothing ”
—
The member for Duplessis, Lorraine Richard
The spokesperson also assured that the directive is addressed to physicians working in accommodation centres, and long-term care. “This is not to make calls in the general population,” assured Ms. Turgeon.
On the side of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, it was recognized “that the way of expressing was not the most suitable to the population of the Basse-Côte-Nord,” said the communications officer, Myriam Won, in an email exchange.
“The goal is not to worry the population, on the contrary, but to respond to the needs and concerns. Each person, or the person authorized at the time of decision, may consider his future, what she wants for her own good”, she continued.
“We (seniors) have been invited to reflect on the care they wish to receive, in spite of this particular situation that we live today”, write Mrs. Won, adding that “all of our nurses do a quick follow-up and regular to the elderly and vulnerable, and especially in this time of pandemic”.