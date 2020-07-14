COVID-19: Canadians divided on a tighter spending, says a survey
The minister of Finance Bill Morneau
July 14, 2020 10h21
Stephanie Levitz
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Canadians are divided with respect to the maintenance or non-emergency assistance from the federal government to deal with the repercussions of the COVID-19, according to a recent survey.
The liberals of Justin Trudeau revealed last week an expected deficit of 343 billion dollars for the current year, due to expenditures amounting so far to 231,9 billion $ in response to the pandemic, in addition to a collapse of public revenue.
In the Face of a deficit not seen since the Second world War, Léger and the Association for canadian studies asked 1523 Canadians if they thought that the government should quickly strengthen its programmes of support to individuals and businesses.
No, according to 44% of the respondents. And yes, according to a further 41 %. The remaining 15% said they did not know or preferred not to answer.
The survey was conducted online between 10 and 12 July, just after the liberals had made their projections. A margin of error cannot be attributed to him, because the online surveys are not considered to be truly random.
Ottawa has just announced this week that its wage subsidy will be extended until the end of the year. The extensive program covers 75% of the employees salary, up to a maximum of $ 847 per week, for businesses and non-profit organizations are eligible who have seen their income melt of at least 30%.
On 6 July, 18 billion $ had been awarded to 252 370 companies to help pay for their workers. During the economic portrait unveiled last week, the federal government stipulated that the program would cost about 82 billion $ to the coffers of the State in 2020-2021.
The other program to support large-scale Delivery canadian emergency, will come to maturity in the fall. On 5 July, the weekly benefit $ 500 had enabled the distribution of nearly $ 54.8 billion to $ 8.25 million people.
Among the people interviewed in the course of the weekend, 78% have said they are worried of the magnitude of the deficit and its long-term impact on the country.
With the unveiling of their projections, the liberals have not established a plan to determine how or when they could return to a balanced budget.
The respondents were also asked to indicate which method they would support to tackle the record deficit.
Not less than 60% answered that the government should focus on the reduction of public spending, while 21% said that a tax increase would be rather preferred.