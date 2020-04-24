COVID-19 : cancelled or continued?

COVID-19 : annulé ou maintenu?

The performance of Lara Fabian, ” scheduled for April 4 at the Centre Videotron, is postponed to 21 June.

12 march 2020

Updated on march 14, 2020 at 16h17

COVID-19 : cancelled or continued?

COVID-19 : annulé ou maintenu?

With the government directives calling for the cancellation of the gathering of more than 250 people in the wake of the epidemic of COVID-19, here is a brief overview of the activities suspended or maintained on the scenes of the capital.

Centre Videotron

The performance of Lara Fabian, planned for 4 April, postponed to 21 June.

Capitol

All shows scheduled until march 30, are deferred.

Grand Theatre

Cancellation until 29 march.

Palais Montcalm

All activities suspended until the end of march. All the shows from April maintained “for the moment”.

The Diamond

All activities suspended until further notice.

The Anglican

Cancellation of the performances of Bernard Adamus (12 march) and André Sauvé (march 13).

Theatre Petit Champlain

Activities suspended until further notice.

The Anti

Continuing operations (tonnage of 177 spectators).

Salle Albert-Rousseau

Activities suspended until further notice.

Imperial Theatre

Activities suspended until 11 April. The team is working to reschedule the shows.

The Théâtre du Trident

Cancellation of all activities until march 29.

Theatre First Act

The representations of the piece To the poster (Until 14 march) are maintained (capacity of 80 spectators).

Youth theatre The Big Beaks

Cancellation of the operations up to 7 April.

Theatre Periscope

The representations of the room Neon Boreal (until 14 march) are maintained (gauge 185 spectators).

Theatre The Lined

The representations of Red (Until 21 march) The Iliad (march 25 to 28) are maintained in a gauge reduced.

The Clap

All projections are maintained. In order to ensure “best comfort” to the customer, a measure will be put in place to reduce 50% the number of seats available per performance.

Cineplex Sainte-Foy and Beauport

Screening schedule maintained. “Implementation of protocols household focus particularly on areas with high traffic and surfaces that contact high.”

International book fair

The decision to cancel the next edition (scheduled from 15 to 19 April) will be announced “as soon as possible”.

Carrefour international de théâtre

No cancellations to date.

Quebec city summer Festival

No cancellations to date.

Défilé de la Saint-Patrick

Cancelled

Violons du Roy

Season suspended for an indefinite period of time

Musée national des beaux-arts in Quebec city

Closed until 28 march

