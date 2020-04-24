COVID-19 : cancelled or continued?
The performance of Lara Fabian, ” scheduled for April 4 at the Centre Videotron, is postponed to 21 June.
12 march 2020
Updated on march 14, 2020 at 16h17
COVID-19 : cancelled or continued?
The arts team
The Sun
With the government directives calling for the cancellation of the gathering of more than 250 people in the wake of the epidemic of COVID-19, here is a brief overview of the activities suspended or maintained on the scenes of the capital.
Centre Videotron
Capitol
All shows scheduled until march 30, are deferred.
Grand Theatre
Cancellation until 29 march.
Palais Montcalm
All activities suspended until the end of march. All the shows from April maintained “for the moment”.
The Diamond
All activities suspended until further notice.
The Anglican
Cancellation of the performances of Bernard Adamus (12 march) and André Sauvé (march 13).
Theatre Petit Champlain
Activities suspended until further notice.
The Anti
Continuing operations (tonnage of 177 spectators).
Salle Albert-Rousseau
Activities suspended until further notice.
Imperial Theatre
Activities suspended until 11 April. The team is working to reschedule the shows.
The Théâtre du Trident
Cancellation of all activities until march 29.
Theatre First Act
The representations of the piece To the poster (Until 14 march) are maintained (capacity of 80 spectators).
Youth theatre The Big Beaks
Cancellation of the operations up to 7 April.
Theatre Periscope
The representations of the room Neon Boreal (until 14 march) are maintained (gauge 185 spectators).
Theatre The Lined
The representations of Red (Until 21 march) The Iliad (march 25 to 28) are maintained in a gauge reduced.
The Clap
All projections are maintained. In order to ensure “best comfort” to the customer, a measure will be put in place to reduce 50% the number of seats available per performance.
Cineplex Sainte-Foy and Beauport
Screening schedule maintained. “Implementation of protocols household focus particularly on areas with high traffic and surfaces that contact high.”
International book fair
The decision to cancel the next edition (scheduled from 15 to 19 April) will be announced “as soon as possible”.
Carrefour international de théâtre
No cancellations to date.
Quebec city summer Festival
No cancellations to date.
Défilé de la Saint-Patrick
Cancelled
Violons du Roy
Season suspended for an indefinite period of time
Musée national des beaux-arts in Quebec city
Closed until 28 march