COVID-19: Cannes dream to ally with Venice
Because they can be postponed to the end of June-beginning of July, Cannes announced on Tuesday that his publishing 2020 could take of new “forms”.
April 15, 2020 22h33
Share
COVID-19: Cannes dream to ally with Venice
Agence France-Presse
Share
PARIS — The Cannes film Festival is considering an alliance with the Venice film Festival, has announced his general delegate Thierry Frémaux, so that the parallel sections of the rendez-vous in cannes have thrown in the towel Wednesday because of the health crisis.
“Like every year, I talk a lot to Alberto Barbera [the patron of the Festival], which is also worried, of course. Since the beginning of the crisis, we issued an opportunity to bring us closer together if Cannes is cancelled”, he said Wednesday to the journal Variety.
“We continue to discuss this,” he said. Other festivals we have been invited : Locarno, san Sebastian, Deauville. This is the gesture that affect us.
“If we fight, this is not for the festival itself, but to support the economic recovery of the sector at the global level : the movies, the artists, the professionals, the rooms and their public, he insisted. The Festival wants to be present in the fall to contribute to this.”
Because they can be postponed to the end of June-beginning of July, the French authorities have decided to ban the festivals until mid-July at least, because of the crisis of the coronavirus, Cannes announced on Tuesday that his publishing 2020 could take of new “forms”.
“If we fight, this is not for the festival itself, but to support the economic recovery of the sector at the global level : the films, artists, professionals, venues and their audiences. ”
—
Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes film Festival
Stating his thoughts to Variety, Thierry Frémaux has ruled out a virtual version of the festival, or that it is of a shorter duration than usual (twelve days) or less sections, while the director’s Fortnight, critic’s Week and the ACID have announced on Wednesday the cancellation of their publishing 2020.
“The parallel sections of the Cannes film Festival […] have the regret to announce the cancellation of their editions of cannes 2020,” they say in a joint statement.
“In order to support the whole of the film industry, very affected by the present situation, each section, in consultation with the Cannes film Festival, examines, however, the best way to continue to accompany the films submitted to their edition 2020”, concludes the communiqué of the three parallel sections.
Scheduled each year in the month of may, the Festival had refused to capitulate in the face of the epidemic of the coronavirus at the end of march, viewing a report at the end of June-beginning of July, obsolete since Monday evening.
Film festivals are clueless as to the strategy to adopt in the face of the health crisis: report ? cancellation pure and simple ? or digital version?
The biggest festival in the field of animation, Annecy has its side cancelled his publishing 2020, but provides a reduced version in line, which he unveiled some details Wednesday.
“Overall, the selection 2020 is lighter, more humorous than those of recent years”, with “themes, in particular the ecology, migration and gender identity,” say its organizers, highlighting films seemingly “even a sense of the present situation”.
Annecy 2020, the digital version, will take place from 15 to 30 June.