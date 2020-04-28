COVID-19: care homes long-term are still holding the attention in Ottawa
Ottawa public health (SPO) reports seven more on Monday.
27 April 2020
Updated at 20h35
COVID-19: care homes long-term are still holding the attention in Ottawa
Julien Paquette
The Right
Ottawa public health (SPO) reports seven deaths, most due to the COVID-19 in the federal capital Monday, as the attention continues to be primarily directed to health care facilities for seniors.
The new coronavirus has now broke the life of 59 people in Ottawa. The majority of these deaths occurred in homes long-term care. We counted 34 in the last update of the SPO outbreaks in institutions published on santepubliqueottawa.ca late Saturday afternoon.
The physician-in-chief of the SPO, Vera Etches, ensures that the measures in place to limit transmission in these facilities and protect seniors are adequate.
“The current situation reflects the actions taken two weeks ago. It takes time before you see the negative results of an infection, like a death,” recalls Dr. Etches.
The number of deaths remained stable with 11 in the Center of long-term care Montfort garnered the most attention last week. During this time, the dead are followed to the residence Madonna Care Community, where there are now 15.
SPO is also reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total to 1154 in Ottawa since the arrival of the virus in the country. Nearly half of these cases (501) are fortunately resolved.
There were 34 people hospitalized — including 7 for intensive care — on a Monday morning.
Vera Etches
Patrick Woodbury, Archives The Right
The different stakeholders of the health community have joined forces to carry out testing in all residences for seniors and homes long-term care. The Service paramedic of Ottawa has included the deployment of 26 employees — mostly employees that were not on the regular schedule to ensure an adequate level of service — to this end.
“There may be people who do not show symptoms, but who are going to receive a positive test result”, reiterates the director of the protection of the health of the SPO, Andrew Hendriks, stressed that the screening will identify those who are infected and place them in solitary confinement more quickly.
“I hope that in two weeks, we will see the increase of new infections will stop, that the deaths will stop, too,” says Vera Etches about the situation in the nursing homes long-term care.
Provincial guidelines
The most recent update of the epidemiological PHO once more demonstrates that the spread of the new coronavirus is continuing in the federal capital.
The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, responds to all the same positively to the plan déconfinement gradual of the government of Ontario.
“This plan is sensible and based on facts. Proceed slowly and gradually is the right way to go forward,” said Mr. Watson.
The physician-in-chief of the SPO says his side as she waits for the details of the plan of the province before deciding in more detail about what it will mean to Ottawa.
Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right
+
The BSEO will follow the orders of the déconfinement ontario
The health Bureau of eastern Ontario, will adapt to its area to the plan of déconfinement unveiled Tuesday by the government Ford.
The medical officer of health to the BSEO, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis shows evaluate in detail the different ways of putting in place and follow the plan advanced by the ontario government, as the curve seems to flatten out in eastern ontario. “There are two aspects [to the déconfinement]. First, the curve community; we can see that it starts to level off not only here, but across Ontario. What worries me is rather that it has a surge and more aggressive cases in the homes of long-term care. […] It has two different aspects, it is necessary to swing the two.” The BSEO points out that aside from the hatching of 11 new cases to the house of long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet the end of last week, cases of transmission of community are still very modest growth, at a rate of only one to two new cases per day.
According to Dr. Roumeliotis, the stronger the case the community will be controlled and controllable, more efforts can be geared in order to avoid another outbreak in a care home and move forward more quickly towards a déconfinement. “We worked throughout the weekend to ensure that all the staff [of the house Pinecrest] is monitored, isolated, etc,” adds Dr. Roumeliotis. “At this time, our goal is really to coordinate our efforts with hospitals to ensure that there is no shortage of staff. It’s part of our strategies.”
The BSEO emphasises, like the government Ford, a time scale of déconfinement may not be put forward for the moment, despite the willingness of the population. “We really want to limit the small, unavoidable waves which will arise on the curve for the déconfinement. You will want to ensure that people do not forget the restrictions that are put in place. […] We must do this very very careful.”
The BSEO showed 91 positive cases of the COVID-19 in total on its territory on Monday, is a case of more since the last balance sheet Sunday. The Office of health, however, stresses that 42 of these cases are considered resolved.