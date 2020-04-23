COVID-19 : censure against the chloroquine ? False
March 29, 2020 4: 00
COVID-19 : censure against the chloroquine ? False
DETECTOR RUMORS / medicine “promising” against the coronavirus, previously used against malaria, is it “censored” as has been claimed several messages shared on social networks ? The Detector of rumors has sought to disentangle the true from the false.
The origin of the rumor
A long time ago that doctors are aware of the chloroquine (or Nivaquinine). In the fight against malaria, it is a substitute for the quinine — the drug used since the Nineteenth century — which was first marketed in 1949. Doctors also know that hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine, released in 1955. In addition to being used against malaria, they are used in certain circumstances against rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
But the interest in these drugs has suddenly returned on February 25 with a video of the infectiologist French Didier Raoult, where he was a state of “dramatic improvements” in patients infected by the new coronavirus. It does not provide, however, no data to support his claims. On 16 march, he returned with another video that has been viewed over a million times. And from there, the idea of an alleged censorship of the results “spectacular” has made its way on the social networks.
The president, Trump has referred to the chloroquine as a “game-change” for march 17, in his daily press conference, claiming that it had been approved as a treatment for anti-coronavirus by the u.s. agency of medicines, the FDA (which was false). It has recurred in the following days, requiring the directors of the FDA and the national Institute of infectious diseases to go to flats : the evidence of the effectiveness of these drugs against the coronavirus is far from being done.
The facts
However, it is difficult to speak of a censorship: several studies have been carried out or are underway in several countries. For example, a study chinese had already published the February 4 preliminary results on the effects, in a test tube (in vitro), seven drugs, including chloroquine.
Other preliminary results, positive in this case, were published on 18 march, on tests also carried out in vitro —only with hydroxychloroquine this time. And this is not new: for almost 15 years, several studies have suggested some efficacy of chloroquine as an antiviral drug, such as this one published in The Lancet in 2006.
No wonder he had at this time twenty studies announced or ongoing in China on the chloroquine, according to the chinese site that catalogues clinical trials, that is to say, the tests conducted this time on humans. The site, Clinical Trials registers, for its part, 5 clinical trials with the key words “chloroquine” and ” coronavirus “, which, in France, in the recruitment phase of its “guinea pigs” since the 18th of march: it is aimed at term 1000 participants, and preliminary results could be published in January 2021. On march 22, a 6th trial was announced, the european one, aimed 3200 patients, including 800 in France.
In the context of a pandemic caused by a new virus, it is normal, is reminiscent of the specialized media, as laboratories to test all available product already having demonstrated, in vitro, a certain antiviral activity. In an interim analysis published on Sunday, scientists identified, on the basis of what they know now of the genetics of the novel virus, not less than 69 products which ought to be the object of study in the coming weeks.
Therefore, it is not only the chloroquine that is on the track. According to the magazine Stat News, other studies are underway, in China and elsewhere, on to other antiviral drugs. For example, the remdésivir, for which the company Gilead is in the process of recruiting 1000 “guinea pigs”. Two other clinical trials with the remdésivir, already underway, could produce preliminary results as soon as April. This drug had been tested in 2012-2013 against the Ebola, with an efficiency mixed.
In addition, Stat News are at least four other tests from antibodies taken from patients cured of the Covid-19, and at least 10 vaccines are in the early stages of tests in vitro or on animals.
The world health Organization announced in parallel with the launch of a clinical trial of greater magnitude around four products or combinations of products among the most promising — remdésivir, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and ritonavir, and the latter two in combination with interferon-beta.
Why it takes time
Tests in vitro, tests on animals, then about a few hundreds or even few thousands of humans… All of these steps are intended to ensure that a drug is not only effective, but it does not have side effects (” test safety “). Very often, a drug that was highly promising in vitro or in mice, is proving to be ineffective in humans, or even dangerous.
It is in this context that the study that was announced Didier Raoult as “spectacular” and which was finally published on 18 march, raises some reservations: as it covers only 26 people, and that it does not provide data only on the 20, where the state has improved, it is insufficient to draw conclusions (three of the six other patients were transferred to the intensive care unit and another died).
As for the 20 analyzed, the data on viral load are inconsistent from one day to the other, note the experts who have analyzed it on a forum dedicated to PubPeer.
The advantage of the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, is that they have more than 60 years of history, which means that their side effects are already well documented (for example, in people with heart problems). But it is at the same time the knowledge of these risks, which raises the concern of several doctors, witnesses of the current craze.
The risk of going too fast
Two additional risks have been highlighted in the United States this week: Monday, a report by NBC revealed that a man in Arizona would have died from the ingestion of chloroquine phosphate, an ingredient used to disinfect aquariums.
In addition, pharmacies are already in lack of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, are purchased in too large quantities by people who are not infected with the coronavirus. With the result that the sick who really need it, for example, people with lupus, are beginning to be hard to obtain.
Verdict
There is no censorship or conspiracy to prevent research on the efficacy of chloroquine. It is among dozens of products whose efficacy is being tested against the Covid-19, and it is too early to conclude that this drug is more or less promising than the other.