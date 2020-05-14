COVID-19: changes in conditions and habits of the Canadian payments
During the crisis of the COVID-19, 75 % of Canadians said they were spending less.
May 13, 2020 17h34
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — A study published on Wednesday by the organization Payments Canada found that during the crisis of the COVID-19, 75 % of Canadians said that they spent less and that their preferences in respect of payments had changed a lot.
The survey conducted by the firm Leger states that 44 % of respondents reported there were between 17 and 19 April, a decrease of their income, and 51 % said that the pandemic had a negative effect on their retirement savings and other investments.
In addition, 26 % of Canadians reported having more trouble paying their bills before the due date.
A comparison was also made between the behaviour of payment prior to the crisis and those observed during the fifth week of the pandemic.
Thus, the survey led Light with 1504 Canadians aged 18 years and over reveals an increase in the use of contactless payment, payment methods, electronic, electronic commerce, and online banking.
There was also a 62% decline in the use of cash. Moreover, the survey reveals that 61 % of Canadians get less often cash at an atm.
In addition, 42 % of respondents claimed to have avoided the shops did not offer the payment without contact. Payments by cheque have also decreased significantly, by 40 %.
Finally, 38% of Canadians have said in the survey that they used most often platforms of electronic commerce to purchase different products.