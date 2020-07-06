In India, the situation is worrying: the ministry of Health reported Sunday, almost 25 000 new cases and 613 deaths due to the coronavirus in 24 hours.
July 5, 2020
Updated at 22h02
COVID-19: concern in the United States in the face of the outbreak of the case, which is also affecting India
Camille Camdessus
Agence France-Presse
Gildas Le Roux
AFP – Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — concern began to grow among elected officials americans with the outbreak of the case of coronavirus, minimized by the president Donald Trump, while the upsurge of the pandemic also affects including Mexico, India and Iran.
The United States, which have recorded for more than a week of numbers of infections record, celebrated this weekend its national day, known for its family gatherings, barbecues, and fireworks, in spite of the pandemic.
On the beach in new york at Coney Island re-opened for swimming since Wednesday, there are few holidaymakers sunbathing hidden. Mark Ruiz, who came to the picnic with his wife and two children, said, “clearly worried”, but had no idea to stay home for the festivities of the 4th of July. “We can’t stay in a bubble all summer,” said to the
AFP that a man of 37 years old.
The beach in new york at Coney Island is re-opened for swimming since Wednesday.
AFP Angela Weiss
Attempting to control the spread of the virus as the authorities admit that they don’t fully control, some States have discontinued their déconfinement, see are back. This weekend, the beaches of Los Angeles were once again closed, and Miami under curfew. In question, a déconfinement deemed premature, particularly in the South and West of the country.
“We were among the last to be confined, and the first to déconfiner”, regretted, with
ABC’s Kate Gallego, mayor of the capital of Arizona, Phoenix.
The number of patients admitted to intensive care units in the State’s South-West reached unprecedented levels since the beginning of the crisis this weekend, with nearly 90% of beds occupied.
Speech is “dangerous”
This spectacular increase is regularly minimized by Donald Trump, who has assured on Saturday that the United States was “on the point” to get out of the health crisis.
Not hiding his exasperation, the mayor, a democrat from the city of texas in Austin, described the tone of the president’s “dangerous” for the inhabitants of his city, including the intensive care units are likely to be overwhelmed “by ten days”.
In India also, the situation is worrying: the ministry of Health reported Sunday, almost 25 000 new cases and 613 deaths due to the coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest increase daily since the beginning of the pandemic at the end of January in this country of 1.3 billion people.
The result of this record increase, the balance sheet of the India amounted to more than 673 000 cases of coronavirus, and at least 19 with 268 deaths. The government is concerned that a half-million people are infected by the end of the month of July.
The balance sheet of the India amounted to more than 673 000 cases of coronavirus.
AFP, Jewel Samad
In this context, the authorities of the city of Agra (north) have announced that the Taj Mahal remain closed to visitors, while the national government had given its green light to the reopening Monday of the palace, closed since mid-march.
In England, the re-opening of pubs has led to riots in the night from Saturday to Sunday, raising fears of a return of the pandemic.
The prime minister and Boris Johnson had recalled that it was “absolutely vital that everyone respects the rules of social distancing,” as the pandemic has claimed more than 44 000 deaths in the country.
Sunday morning, however, many pictures of British alcohol, and little concern of the safety instructions have flooded social networks and newspapers.
“Out of control”
“The crowd has started to arrive (Saturday) at around 13: 00, and quickly became out of control,” said Rafal Liszewski, managing director of a boutique in one of the most bustling streets of Soho.
Such as pubs, hotels, hairdressing salons, cinemas and museums were reopened Saturday in England, while the other british provinces have adopted their own calendar of déconfinement, more careful.
All the outside tables of a bar in Soho are occupied by customers.
AFP, Justin Tallis
In continental Europe, in full déconfinement, also expressed its concern about resurgence of the epidemic, which has already prompted the authorities of several countries to decide on new local restrictions.
After a region of 200 000 people on Saturday in Catalonia, 70 000 people have been subjected Sunday to isolation measures in Galicia, in the north-west of Spain, two weeks after the lifting of the severe confinement imposed on this country. The residents of 14 localities will not be able to get out of the area, and gather more than 10 people.
In Switzerland, the health authorities of the canton of Jura were placed in quarantine for ten days 360 students and their 50 teachers after the discovery of several cases.
Greece announced on Sunday that it was closing its borders to all citizens of Serbia until 15 July because of an outbreak of contamination in this country.
