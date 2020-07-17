COVID-19: deaths and 141 new cases in Quebec
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
Share
17 July 2020 11: 38 am
Share
COVID-19: deaths and 141 new cases in Quebec
The canadian Press
One hundred and forty one new cases are added to the balance sheet quebec Friday, for a total balance of 57 142 infections.
One regrets one death in the past 24 hours, bringing the balance sheet at 5647 loss of life.
Seventeen persons were hospitalized, or 260, and the number of patients in the intensive care had declined from four to 16.
There were 76 cases in the Montreal area, for a total of 27 863. There were 5895 infections in the region of Laval and 8311 in the Montérégie region.
The number of samples taken on 15 July amounted to 14 952.
The other developments of the day
A large portion of Ontario is taking the next step of his recovery plan on Friday. The rules are the limits of the size of the gatherings interiors to a maximum of 50 people, while up to 100 people are permitted to gather outside.
An intensive care unit for new-born babies in a Vancouver hospital is the site of the last outbreak of COVID-19 in the city. Vancouver Coastal Health, which administers the health care services in a large part of the greater Vancouver area and the coast of south and central, has published today an opinion on the epidemic.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval