COVID-19: doctors told to be careful what they say on Twitter
The College of physicians physicians are reminded that their ethical obligations are always “even when they express a personal point of view” on the social media.
June 3, 2020 16h53
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
The College of physicians has served a warning to quebec physicians, who speak of the COVID-19 on the social networks : to deny the importance of the virus, or to incite citizens to déconfiner quickly, will not only counter to the directives of public health, but also their Code of ethics.
He therefore calls for caution when writing comments on Twitter or Facebook.
This recall was issued Wednesday by press release.
The College claims to have been advised by its department of surveys that physicians were using social media to make their views known in the context of the pandemic COVID-19.
It emphasises to doctors that their ethical obligations are always “even when they express a personal point of view” on the social media.
There cannot therefore be any question of using these communications platforms to express opinions or disseminate messages that are inappropriate or contrary to the standards of science, says the College.
It has been reported that statements have been published on Twitter by the doctors who denied the importance of the virus, or that led to a déconfinement fast, “which goes against the directives of public health”, slice-t-it.
The Code of ethics of physicians provides that when they issue medical opinions in a media of information, they must be consistent with the current data of the medical science on the subject. If it is a question of a new diagnostic method or treatment are insufficiently proven, physicians should refer to “appropriate reserve”.