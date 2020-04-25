COVID-19: Dr. Aubry optimistic, but patient
Dr. Mark Aubry (right) in the company of Tom Renney (left), the great patron of Hockey Canada.
April 24, 2020 19: 00
COVID-19: Dr. Aubry optimistic, but patient
Marc Brassard
The Right
The dead accumulate around the world and the containment measures seem to last for an eternity.
But through all the bad news associated with the pandemic of the COVID-19, Dr. Mark Aubry is beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
His opinion is important because, in addition to operating his family clinic in the Hull sector of Gatineau and be a physician of the Ottawa Senators, it is mostly the physician-in-chief of Hockey Canada and the international Federation of ice hockey.
So he had his word to say when the FIHG has cancelled all of its season-ending championships, starting from the beginning of march by the announcement that the world Championship for women scheduled to be held in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, would not take place. The others, including the one for the men to be held in Switzerland through the Memorial cup and other national championships in Canada, followed by the sequel, in the wake of the break of the NHL, which lasts from march 12.
“Now, we are in what is called the “peak,” and after, it will be a plateau. Things are stabilizing a bit through Canada. It is certain that some areas are worse than others. British Columbia is ahead of everyone because it started there before the rest of the country. But I think it looks good, he confided in an interview with The Law this week. If you look at the side of the Outaouais region, we are fortunate in the sense that we had very few cases. It is a little more complicated to Ottawa. But we can expect that in a few weeks, we will be able to start to live a little. There is hope that better days are on the way. “
To say that it will be able to give the green light to a resumption of activities within Hockey Canada, however, there is a big step that Aubry unfortunately can not cross. It is hoped that public health authorities will enable an opening of the ice rinks in time for the start of the next fall, but he does not want to create false hopes.
“It is certain that sports, especially team sports, will be the last to leave. There is talk that the golf course could be able to take off in the coming weeks, according to the rules of social distancing established in the past few weeks. It will then see if, with these measures, the virus breaks out or if it continues on the downward slope. This is what is hoped. Will have to see then for summer sports (external), such as baseball, soccer, and football, ” he says.
Personal not have the ability to hold development camps and schools for hockey this summer, Aubry thinks that there are two elements that could help the cause of hockey : “In Europe, they are ahead of us, so they have already begun in sports. In Sweden, for example, the players are training. The young people returned to school in some countries. It’s going to give us information to know if there is a recurrence of the disease somewhere. There is also that youth zero to 19 years of age, so our youth minor hockey, there are less than 5% that have been attacked by the virus, and for the most part, the disease has been very mild… It gives us optimism for the school, and then for team sports “, he noted.
Patience is necessary, so that the situation is changing day by day and week by week.
While the NHL is considered to finish its season in front of the bleachers empty, it could also be a solution to consider for the minor hockey. “It could be that, or in any case it will certainly be the social distancing in the stands. And it will probably be necessary also in the locker room “, he adds, noting that Hockey Canada will hold a conference call next week to start thinking about the post-pandemic.
THE LESSONS OF The INFECTION AMONG THE SENATORS
Mark Aubry had a quick training on the rapid spread of the COVID-19 when five Senators players were acquired last month.
“It has helped us to understand a little bit about the disease. It is certain that all of our players being young and healthy, they all recovered in two to four weeks. It has been able to understand the symptoms as well as rehabilitation. But above all, we have been able to see at what point the virus is contagious. There is a preview of what it is, this disease. It certainly gives us the idea that everything must be done in terms of prevention, and if someone is sick, it is certainly necessary to isolate it, even if it is a flu, because the symptoms are similar, ” says this specialist in sports medicine and concussions, which has led a crusade within Hockey Canada and the FIHG to stop the foiled by behind.
The five players, and a member of the staff and the commentator on the radio, Gord Wilson, have been infected during the last trip of the team in California.
Dr. Aubry and his colleague Don Chow, however, cannot say with confidence where the “patient zero” of the Senators could have caught the coronavirus.
“All we can say is that they have had in California. They passed by San Jose when the disease began to circulate, it is a possibility. But since we heard that the virus was present as early as the month of January. What we do know is that the virus was also present in Anaheim, and Los Angeles. For the players, they have started to be ill during the trip, it’s not wrong all we know, he entrusted The good news is that being young and active, they have not had severe symptoms and the risk of permanent scars in their lungs for example are pretty close to zero. “
Dr. Aubry love the way the NHL has dealt with this health crisis without precedent at the outset, in not securing not testing the COVID-19 to ensure that all members of its teams are tested (only those who have shown symptoms have been), for example.
“They have their own experts who look at the evolution of the disease, they wait until the disease reaches its downward slope. They refer to specialists on a daily basis. The health of the players is paramount, nothing will be done before we can be convinced that they can resume training, and the training team in the second. It will only happen if the risk of an outbreak is minimal or almost zero. It’s going to be the same for all sports, and especially team sports. It is quite a challenge for the NHL and all other leagues. “