COVID-19: drastic increase in deaths in Ottawa

| May 5, 2020 | News | No Comments

The home of Peter D. Clark, Ottawa

May 4, 2020 8h59

Updated at 17h06

Julien Paquette

The Right

Ottawa public health (SPO), announces a record number of deaths caused by the COVID-19.

In its update of the epidemiological Monday, indicate that 35 people died of complications related to the new coronavirus.

The number of new cases confirmed Monday by the SPO is less than the number of deaths. These 21 new infected individuals bring the total to 1504 diagnostics of the COVID-19 since the arrival of this virus in the country.

The good news is that these 1504 who have contracted the COVID-19, more than half (866) are now cured, while there are 127 deaths in total.

New cases in the homes of the City of Ottawa

Spared until the last week, two new cases among residents of care homes long-term care operated by the City of Ottawa were reported by the municipality on Sunday evening.

“Two residents of the bungalows at the home of Peter D. Clark have obtained positive results for the COVID-19. This brings the total for the Household of Peter D. Clark for four residents and five staff members,” says in an internal note of the director-general of community and social services of the municipality, Donna Gray.

The first hatching in an establishment managed by the City of Ottawa has been reported in the foyer Garry J. Armstrong on April 20, last. However, this was an employee and not a beneficiary.

The foyer Garry J. Armstrong, Ottawa

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

The first case among the residents of the homes managed by the municipality was screened last week at the centre Peter D. Clark. Residents of other municipal facilities have not been affected up to now.

There are now 9 employees homes, long-term care operated by the municipality infected by the COVID-19 (5 at home Peter D. Clark, 3, at home Garry J. Armstrong, and at the Centre d’accueil Champlain).

“The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute priority, writes Ms. Gray. The staff will continue to contact the members of the family to discuss as we receive the results of the testing of individual residents.”

Le Soleil

