COVID-19: eight new cases in the eastern Quebec
Eight new cases of COVID-19 are added to the balance sheet as of the end of the week in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.
August 3, 2020 17h28
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE — While the situation remained relatively stable in the last few weeks, eight new cases of COVID-19 are added to the balance sheet as of the end of the week in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.
The MRC of Rivière-du-Loup and Kamouraska record each two additional cases. A total of 74 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, 65 are restored, and none was hospitalized.
At the end of the week, the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the regional county municipality of Bonaventure were identified, each additional case, but these two individuals are already more infectious. According to the spokesperson of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Gaspé peninsula, Leniency Beaulieu-Gendron, it could be a “false positive, or people in end-of-symptoms”.
The other two cases detected on the peninsula are located in the MRC of Avignon. Good news, no person of the region is admitted to hospital. Among the 54 employees working in the field of health that have been contaminated in the course of the last week in Quebec, with 21 of them come from the CISSS de la Gaspésie.
The territory recorded a total of 210 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 193 are healed.