COVID-19: eight new cases in the Outaouais region

| May 6, 2020 | News | No Comments

More than half of the people who contracted the COVID-19 in Ottawa are now restored.

May 5, 2020 14: 21

Updated at 15h36

Justine Mercier

The Right

Ottawa saves Tuesday eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 312 people infected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in the Outaouais, where the COVID-19 has four victims so far. Three of the victims remained in the residential Centre and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond’s Hull sector, which has long been called the Home of Happiness. Fifteen other employees of the NURSING homes have also contracted the virus.

More than half of people (55%) who contracted the COVID-19 in Ottawa are now restored.

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) announced Monday an outbreak involving patients and employees of the Hospital in Gatineau.

The Hospital Gatineau

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

The organization reported Tuesday that the unit COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull welcomes ten patients, one more than the day before. One of these individuals is in intensive care.

The CISSSO also has two more employees who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, for a total of 51.

The Hospital of Hull

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

The details of the number of cases by municipality show that 262 out of 312 confirmed cases in the region since the beginning of the crisis were in the territory of the city of Gatineau. The municipality of Saint-André-Avellin has seven confirmed cases (all residents of the CHSLD La Petite-Nation). There are also seven confirmed cases in Val-des-Monts since the beginning of the pandemic, and eight to The Guardian Angel.

Infographic, Justine Mercier/The Right

Screen Capture, CISSSO

There are also five cases or less in the following municipalities: Cantley, St-Sixte, Maniwaki, Fishing, Papineauville, Pontiac, Fassett, Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Lac-des-Plages, Ripon and Blue Sea.

Le Soleil

