COVID-19: eight new cases in the Outaouais region
More than half of the people who contracted the COVID-19 in Ottawa are now restored.
Share
May 5, 2020 14: 21
Updated at 15h36
Share
COVID-19: eight new cases in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
The Right
Ottawa saves Tuesday eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 312 people infected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the Outaouais, where the COVID-19 has four victims so far. Three of the victims remained in the residential Centre and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond’s Hull sector, which has long been called the Home of Happiness. Fifteen other employees of the NURSING homes have also contracted the virus.
More than half of people (55%) who contracted the COVID-19 in Ottawa are now restored.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) announced Monday an outbreak involving patients and employees of the Hospital in Gatineau.