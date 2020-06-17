COVID-19: eight new cases, no deaths in the National Capital
June 16, 2020 17h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital were Tuesday, eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five in residential environments for seniors, and no new deaths.
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the High St-Laurent has two new cases among its residents, for a total of 74 since the beginning of the health crisis, and two new cases among its employees, for a total of 82.
A new case has also been identified among users of the general Hospital of Quebec, who are now 94 have been infected by the virus.
The eight cases reported Tuesday, bear in 1771 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1771-infected persons, 1141 are restored and 161 have died, the vast majority in residential resources for seniors. There are currently 14 hospitalizations (one less than the day before), including two to the intensive care unit (as before).
Chaudière-Appalaches
For the second day in a row, no new cases have been reported in Chaudière-Appalaches, which always displays a total of 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis. Three people are still hospitalized, including one in intensive care, eight deaths and 484 are re-established, according to the data of the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches.