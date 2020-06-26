COVID-19: end of balance sheets daily newspapers in the greater Quebec city area
In his last balance-sheet daily newspaper, the CIUSSS of the Capital reports six new positive cases, all identified to the Jardins du St-Laurent
June 25, 2020 16h52
Updated at 17h04
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale and the CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches part of the ministry of Health by putting an end to the dissemination of balance sheets daily COVID-19.
The reasons that support this decision not to publish these data once per week while the province is almost entirely déconfinée remain nebulous.
The announcement of the ministry of Health was made on Wednesday, during the holiday of the national day of Quebec.
At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, explained that this decision had been taken because of the decrease in the number of cases and deaths (this did not, however, the rest of Canada and other countries to continue to publish daily data).
“This is not a political decision, this is a decision not to hide anything,” assured Dr. Arruda. If there was “a situation of public interest to a place, or anything that is important, it will be communicated”, he said.
“If we see a particular phenomenon, or that it goes over a rise [of the case], or a transmission of community in a place, people will be aware,” assured the national director of public health.
In the press release accompanying its balance sheet by Thursday, the CIUSSS of the National Capital informs the population that he is his “last balance sheet daily data on the COVID‐19” for the region.
“As the ministry of Health and social Services, the dissemination of data CIUSSS of the National Capital will now be on a weekly basis every Thursday. The next report will be issued on 2 July next”, he says.
The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches mentions of his side have made the same decision “for the sake of coherence with the orientations of the government”.
In his last balance-sheet daily newspaper, the CIUSSS of the Capital reports six new positive cases, all identified to the Gardens of the St Lawrence river, which now include 88 residents (+ 3) and 98 residents (+ 3) infected.
No new deaths have been reported, so that the balance sheet for the region is still 175 deaths out of a total of 1825 cases of confirmed COVID-19. Among these persons infected, 1333 are reinstated and nine are admitted to hospital, including the intensive care unit (as before).