July 10, 2020 21h28
COVID-19: explosion of the number of cases, reverse, “still” possible, according to the WHO
GENEVA — The number of cases of COVID-19 has recently exploded, but you can “still” take control of the situation provided to intervene very quickly to outbreaks of the disease, said on Friday the world health Organization.
“Only an aggressive action combined with a national unity and global solidarity can reverse the trajectory,” said Geneva-the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to which “there are many examples in the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is intense, it can still be brought under control.”
Although, he pointed out, the contamination had “more than doubled in the past six weeks”.
If cases reappear, it is necessary to “act quickly”, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a different manager to WHO. It is necessary to avoid the containment of entire countries, said one of his colleagues, Michael Ryan, warning against the déconfinements “blindly” without supervision.
The pandemic has made more than 556,000 dead for more than 12.3 million cases in total identified from the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up Friday by
AFP from official sources.
The United States has welcomed the investigation launched by the WHO on the origins of the virus in China, where two experts from the organization are expected in the next few hours for an exploratory mission.
“We welcome the WHO survey on the origins of the new coronavirus in China,” said u.s. ambassador to the united Nations in Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, to journalists.
“We consider this scientific inquiry as a necessary step to have a full understanding and transparent in the manner in which this virus is spread throughout the world,” he added, in a statement unusually positive concerning the WHO of the United States, which officially launched Tuesday their procedure of withdrawal from the organization.
Record of new cases in the United States
The United States, the country most affected with more than 133,000 dead and 3.18 million people affected, recorded Thursday, more than 63, 000 cases of coronavirus an additional 24 hours with 774 deaths.
“When we compare ourselves to other countries, I don’t think we can say that we’d come out of it well. This is simply not the case,” said Anthony Fauci, the expert of highest rank in infectious diseases of the u.s. government.
The immunologist sounds the alarm for days in the face of the increase in the number of new cases in the south and in the west, denouncing déconfinements too hasty and carefree attitude of the Americans.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to minimize. “The reason why we have so many cases, compared to other countries, which are not better than us and by far, is that we test a lot better,” he tweeted.
Donald Trump believes that “the reason [the United States] in both cases, compared to other countries […], is that we test a lot more and better.”
Ignoring the warnings, the u.s. president made Friday in Florida, one of the big current homes of COVID-19.
Beijing “would have been able to stop” the epidemic but has not “not done”, he further asserted.
More than 70 000 dead in Brazil
The COVID-19 also continues its ravages in Latin America, where it reached some of its leaders.
In Bolivia, the acting president Janine Añez, a candidate in the presidential election in September, announced Thursday that it was contaminated. On Friday, it is the president of the Congress of bolivia, Eva, Copa, second in protocol order of succesion at the head of the State, which has declared that it was also.
Bolivia, a country of 11 million inhabitants, accounted for 44 113 contamination and 1,638 deaths, according to the official report release on Friday.
Brazil is the Latin American country most affected, and the second at global level.
In Venezuela, the president of the national constituent Assembly and number two in the ruling party PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, announced on Thursday that it has contracted the COVID-19. The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro was said to be infected on Tuesday.
Brazil is the Latin American country most affected, and the second at global level. He crossed on Friday the bar of the 70,000 dead after having recorded 1 214 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours. The contamination amounted to more than 1.8 million cases.
Resurgences
If the virus has receded, but elsewhere in the world, springs have been recorded.
Consequence, in Australia, the five million inhabitants of Melbourne have been placed in confinement for six weeks, as the population of Uzbekistan.
Hong Kong announced the closure of all its schools from Monday due to an “exponential increase” of contamination and Israel were a total of some 1 500 new cases in 24 hours.
According to the Russian agency of statistics, at least 7 444 people died of the COVID-19 in may in Russia, a figure more than two times higher than that so far provided by the authorities.
In Australia, the five million inhabitants of Melbourne have been placed in confinement for six weeks.
New outbreaks have also occurred in Europe, the continent most mournful with more than 200 000 deaths (2.8 million cases), where the situation seems, however, for the moment under control.
Italy thinks, and to extend the state of emergency, which will expire on 31 July, and, after including the increase in the number of cases in the countries of the Balkan neighbours, Greece has decided to reinforce controls at its land borders.
In France, where the bar of 30,000 people was crossed on Friday, the prime minister, Jean Castex, has “asked all the players to wear more and more the mask to protect us in the best of a possible second wave”.
