COVID-19: fewer than 200 new cases in Ontario, two days in a row
More than 32 000 cases of COVID-19 have been listed since the beginning of the crisis in ontario.
June 15, 2020 12: 24 pm
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
For the second day in a row and for the third time in the last four days, Ontario has registered below 200 new cases of COVID-19.
The province has identified 181 new infections of sars coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of case 32 370.
All in all, 2 527 lives were lost in Ontario because of the virus, including 1 629 residents and six employees of nursing homes long-term.
On the other hand, 84.1% of people infected by the COVID-19 are now considered cured.
On Sunday, there were 419 hospital admissions, including 104 patients in the intensive care unit 69 under the respirator.
The prime minister, Doug Ford will be his daily press conference at 13h.
The minister of Industries, heritage, sport, tourism and culture, Lisa MacLeod, will also be present at this press conference for the first time since the beginning of the crisis.
