COVID-19: first death in CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
The CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes complains a first death connected to the COVID-19 in his establishment.
June 3, 2020 16h12
Updated at 19h18
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory and bemoans the death of five new people from NURSING homes, including the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes announces first death connected to the COVID-19 in his establishment.
The CHSLD, the hospital general of Quebec, both new users and five new employees have a positive result is obtained in the test of the COVID-19. The institution regrets today two new deaths.
The CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent laments also two new deaths. He also reported that a new rider and two new employees have contracted the virus.
A new case among the staff of the CHSLD Le Faubourg has also been stated.
The Capital account now 1630 persons who have received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19, while 927 persons are deemed to be cured.
To date, 128 people have died of the complications of the COVID-19 in the National Capital. On this territory, 26 residents are currently hospitalized, including one to intensive care.