COVID-19: first death in CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

| June 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

The CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes complains a first death connected to the COVID-19 in his establishment.

June 3, 2020 16h12

Updated at 19h18

Valérie Marcoux

The Sun

The CIUSSS of the National Capital confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory and bemoans the death of five new people from NURSING homes, including the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes announces first death connected to the COVID-19 in his establishment.

The CHSLD, the hospital general of Quebec, both new users and five new employees have a positive result is obtained in the test of the COVID-19. The institution regrets today two new deaths.

The CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent laments also two new deaths. He also reported that a new rider and two new employees have contracted the virus.

A new case among the staff of the CHSLD Le Faubourg has also been stated.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

The Capital account now 1630 persons who have received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19, while 927 persons are deemed to be cured.

To date, 128 people have died of the complications of the COVID-19 in the National Capital. On this territory, 26 residents are currently hospitalized, including one to intensive care.

Infographic The Sun

Chaudière-Appalaches

The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches announces no new case or death today. This territory thus complete an initial period of one month with no new deaths connected to the COVID-19. Since the 4th of may last, the number of deaths in this region remains at eight.

To date, 500 people have received a positive diagnosis for the screening of the COVID-19 on this territory where there are now 443 people restored. Just like yesterday, six people are still hospitalized, including two to the intensive care unit.

Infographic The Sun

