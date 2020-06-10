COVID-19: first death since may 1, in the Gaspé peninsula
There are four active cases of infection to the COVID-19 in the region, but nobody is hospitalized.
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, reports the death of a person treated for a few weeks for an infection to the COVID-19. It is a ninth death in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
This person was hospitalized in an intensive care unit outside the region. It was the first death associated with the coronavirus since April 30, in the Gaspé and the Islands. The region does not record a new case of infection Tuesday. The total remains at 185 cases.
Since a month, 14 cases of infection have been reported in the region, and only one since may 30. The number of people who have been cured amounted to 172, for a cure rate of 93 %. The death rate is 4.9 per cent. There are four active cases of infection, but nobody is hospitalized.