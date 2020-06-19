COVID-19: first outbreak in a seniors ‘ residence in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
First two cases of COVID-19 of the cases were detected on Thursday in a private residence for the elderly in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
June 18, 2020
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
RIMOUSKI — the first Two cases of COVID-19 of the cases were detected on Thursday in a private residence for the elderly in the Bas-Saint-Laurent. It is a question of two employees of the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski, a home Network member Selection, which were declared positive for the disease.
Although the visits are forbidden since the 14th of march, with the exception of family caregivers, the residence is the containment strict for a few days; in addition to the employees, nobody can enter or get out of it.
As a preventive measure, the integrated Center of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent will complete, by the end of the week, in detection tests from 417 residents and 64 employees of the building consists of two towers of twelve floors each.
“The majority of employees have already been screened, says the regional director of public health, and Sylvain Leduc. I stress the excellent collaboration of the operator.” The families of the residents have or will all be notified of the current operation. “It is important that no resident had a positive result, and that none had symptoms,” he adds.
Asymptomatic cases
The two workers have been tested in the wake of the first mass screening carried out as a preventive measure which is in progress with the employees of some resources of the hosting community in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
These employees, which provides care to the residents and the other of which has no contact with the elderly, are asymptomatic.
“They do not cough not,” says Dr. Leduc. They have been removed from their workplace, as well as people with whom they may have contact considered close. The doctor also ensures that the employees are infected do not work in other residences the Haven of the Estuary.
The direction of the regional public health has activated two epidemiological surveys.
According to Dr. Leduc, the risk of contamination is not very high since the employee who was in contact with residents wore personal protective equipment.
“The risk of transmission is not zero, but it is low,” he says, agreeing that the situation, although it is under control, should be taken seriously because the elderly clients is always more likely to develop complications if the disease.
In the past 24 hours, a third case of coronavirus has been detected to the west of the Bas-Saint-Laurent. The regional director of public health confirms that it has no connection with those of the residence for seniors in Rimouski.