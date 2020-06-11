COVID-19: five new deaths in the National Capital
The private seniors ‘ residence Gardens of Evangeline, displays a total of 14 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
10 June 2020 16h19
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The balance of Wednesday’s CIUSSS of the National Capital reported five new deaths that have occurred in residential resources for seniors, three of which date back to the week of 22 may, but would not have been reported to the public health in the last 24 hours.
These three deaths occurred at a private residence for seniors Gardens of Evangeline, which displays a total of 14 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
To note that no new case has been reported for several days in this hotel in the Beauport sector.
The other two deaths Wednesday occurred at the general Hospital of Quebec, including the sad fact now state of 29 deaths.
On the 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the last hours in the National Capital, six have been to the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, which now boasts 63 users (+ 5) and 75 employees (+ 1) – infected.
Two new cases have also been reported on the side of the users of the CHSLD The Suburb, bringing to 31 the number of residents infected at this establishment (27 employees).
The other case has been reported in users of the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has a total of 88 residents to be infected (62 employees).
In total, the CIUSSS of the National Capital are 1725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its territory. Of these 1725 people infected, 151 deaths (including 137 in residential environments for seniors), 1057 are restored and 23 are hospitalized (- 1), including an intensive care unit (as before).
On the side of Chaudière-Appalaches, only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported, bringing to 510 the number of cases reported in this region. Of these 510 people infected, eight have died, 474 are restored and five are still hospitalized, including one in the intensive care unit (- 1).