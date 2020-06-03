COVID-19: five new deaths in the National Capital

Three other residents of the Gardens of the High St-Laurent have succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing to 11 the number of deaths in this institution.

June 2, 2020 16h12

Elizabeth Fleury

The Sun

The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale lamented Tuesday five new deaths to the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river and at the general Hospital of Quebec.

For a second day in a row, less than 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been counted in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region. On the 14 cases identified, eight were in residential resources for seniors.

The COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at the CHSLD-private, non-conventionné Gardens of the High St-Laurent, who are now 42 cases in users (+ 3), and 62 for employees (+ 1). Three other residents have died from the infection, bringing to 11 the number of deaths in this institution.

Since a few days, about thirty employees of the CIUSSS of the National Capital are being deployed daily to the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river to assist or replace staff sick.

Infographic The Sun

At the general Hospital of Quebec, two new employees have tested positive to the COVID-19, bringing to 52 the number of employees infected (79 users). The balance sheet of death in the public CHSLD now stands at 11, up two compared to Monday.

The CHSLD, The Suburb has also seen its number of cases increase on Tuesday. It now has a total of 24 users (+ 1) and 15 employees (+ 1) – infected.

Up to now, 123 people have died of the infection in the National Capital. The balance sheet total of the persons who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 was Tuesday at 1615, of whom 885 are considered cured. There are still six people hospitalized, including four in the intensive care unit (+ 1).

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

In Chaudière-Appalaches, we have now crossed the threshold of 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the health crisis, while a new case has been identified in the past 24 hours.

The region has always eight deaths and six people hospitalized, including two to the intensive care unit. Out of the 500 people who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, not least of 442 are now restored.

The mobile clinic screening no appointment has also started its activities on Tuesday. With a capacity of 100 tests per day, the mobile unit is mandated to conduct massive screening of symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals within the population.

It will be Home to seniors in Lévis (10, rue Giguère on Wednesday and the Patro de Lévis (6150 rue Saint-Georges) on Thursday. For locations and full schedules of the mobile clinic: www.cisssca.com/clinique-depistage

