COVID-19: five new deaths in the National Capital

Three other residents of the Gardens of the High St-Laurent have succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing to 11 the number of deaths in this institution.
June 2, 2020 16h12
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale lamented Tuesday five new deaths to the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river and at the general Hospital of Quebec.
For a second day in a row, less than 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been counted in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region. On the 14 cases identified, eight were in residential resources for seniors.
The COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at the CHSLD-private, non-conventionné Gardens of the High St-Laurent, who are now 42 cases in users (+ 3), and 62 for employees (+ 1). Three other residents have died from the infection, bringing to 11 the number of deaths in this institution.
Since a few days, about thirty employees of the CIUSSS of the National Capital are being deployed daily to the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river to assist or replace staff sick.