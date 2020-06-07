COVID-19: five other deaths in the accommodation centres of Quebec
The CHSLD General Hospital of Quebec, the centre hosting the most affected by the pandemic in the region, adds two deaths, for a total of 24.
6 June 2020 17: 20
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The COVID-19 has won five other users of the CHSLD in Quebec in the last 24 hours. The region of the Capitale-Nationale region has 15 new positive cases and a total of 140 deaths.
The CHSLD General Hospital of Quebec, the centre hosting the most affected by the pandemic in the region, adds two deaths, for a total of 24. He also noted a new positive case, 83 users and 61 employees are infected.
The CHSLD, The Suburb also adds two deaths to its balance sheet, in addition to two new cases. He regrets that six deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, 28 users, and 21 employees are infected.
Finally, the private CHSLD agreement Jardins du Haut Saint-Laurent recorded his 17th death, in addition to the four new cases, 50 users and 67 employees are infected.
The region of the Capital account until 1673 people infected, of which 1009 are considered cured. Saturday, 21 people were hospitalized, two of them are in the intensive care.
Moreover, the situation remains stable in other places of an outbreak of the virus : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (34 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (15 cases).
Chaudière-Appalaches
The number of confirmed cases in the region amounted to 506, six people are hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care. The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches also has a 460 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.