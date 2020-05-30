COVID-19: Ford is now ready for a déconfinement regional
A masked man carrying bags on a street in Ottawa.
Share
May 29, 2020 14h34
Updated at 19: 15
Share
COVID-19: Ford is now ready for a déconfinement regional
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
He was firmly opposed to this possibility until now. On Friday, the prime minister, Doug Ford, however, has changed its tack and announced that he was now ready to consider the possibility of a déconfinement by regions.
Ontario was one of the only provinces of Canada which had ruled out the possibility of a déconfinement regional, which allows certain regions that are less affected by the COVID-19 to begin their déconfinement earlier than the other.
In Ontario, 82% of all cases of coronavirus originate from Toronto, Peel and York region.
Now that we have a better idea of the warmer areas of the virus, the province may consider such a strategy déconfinement by regions, explained the prime minister, at a press conference.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: public Health Ontario they will send mobile teams of screening
One of the reasons cited by the prime minister to explain his refusal to address the question of déconfinement regional was that he feared that the people of Toronto, for example, move towards the regions that are less affected and spread the virus.
The chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, wishes to be able to count on the population, so that such situations do not occur. “I hope that Ontarians will respect each other. “
The ontario government has not provided schedule, but Doug Ford has ensured that the chief medical officer of health of the province is currently studying the issue.
The prime minister would have received, since a few days, many requests from elected representatives of his party, who feel it is unfair that certain districts less affected by the virus have to endure the consequences imposed by the warmer areas, such as Toronto.
According to Mr. Ford, for someone in his position, there is nothing worse than not being able to change your mind based on the recommendations of experts.