COVID-19: foreign workers infected in Chaudière-Appalaches
The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches confirms a dozen cases of COVID-19 in foreign workers from its territory.
22 June 2020 17h11
Updated at 18h04
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The Duty reported in its Monday issue that 15 temporary farm workers from a company production of Christmas trees of Sainte-Clothilde-de-Beauce had been infected by the virus, despite the quarantine that had been imposed on their arrival.
It has not been possible to speak Monday to the owner of this business, but according to what he told the montreal daily, the first infected worker would have started to run a fever two days after getting out of quarantine.
“The local health centre told us that it was necessary to wait 48 hours to do the test, he says. A few days later, the fifteen workers have been tested at the Hospital in Thetford Mines. At this point, they were all sick!” said Rénald Gilbert to the Duty, citing a lack of responsibility on the part of the public health, which would have had to “act as soon as there was the slightest indication of COVID-19 in my farm”.
Rénald Gilbert told the daily explain unclear how the outbreak was able to start after the quarantine. “It did not take long for the contagion broke out. However, we stayed one worker per room in a former hostel for the elderly and one person from the company was in contact with them for the purchase and delivery of their groceries. The only time they had contact after the quarantine, it is on the bus that transports them from home to the farm.”
The CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches, it only confirms that a total of 16 foreign workers have been infected in the region, without specifying the places where the cases have been reported. In addition to the 15 cases of Sainte-Clothilde-de-Beauce, a case would have been identified in a business of production of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and potatoes of Saint-Charles de Bellechasse, forcing the isolation of three other foreign workers, according to The Duty.
Impossible to know what has specifically been done by the public health when a first case of COVID-19 has been reported in foreign workers of Saint-Clothilde-de-Beauce, and when it was done. Impossible to also get explanations as to the origin of the outbreak, the CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches saying not being able to “enter into the details of the situation,” for reasons of “confidentiality”.
“These persons have complied with the quarantine of 14 days upon their arrival in Canada. They have collaborated in all the stages of the epidemiological investigation and have implemented the recommendations of our department of public health. By the principle of confidentiality, the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches and the department of public health may not specify their place of residence nor their workplace”, states simply by e-mail, a spokesperson for the CISSS, Maryse Rodrigue, who was not able to not more to tell us when exactly the 15 workers have been infected.
“As in all situations where there is a case of COVID-19, public health conducts the epidemiological investigation in order to make recommendations to the various people involved. Different recommendations may be issued depending on the level of risk of exposure (isolation, monitoring of symptoms, screening, hygiene measures and cleaning-up, etc),” adds Ms. Rodrigue, while ensuring that the measures have been “implemented,” and that the outbreak is “completed”.