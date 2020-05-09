COVID-19: four deaths additional to the care home Pinecrest in Plantagenet
The health Bureau of eastern Ontario confirmed Friday that four new deaths related to the COVID-19 have been reported to the house of long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet, bringing the total to six in the institution.
8 may 2020
Updated at 20: 05
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
“It is a tragedy. It is really sad, is launching immediately the medical officer of health to the BSEO, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, in a press conference. It is a difficult situation and I am very worried about [the house] Pinecrest”. The balance sheet damning was first announced Friday morning by Ontario public Health.
The last balance-sheet of the Office of health of the eastern Ontario lists 18 new cases in the territory, of which 16 were in the house Pinecrest, bringing the total to 130 in eastern ontario, including 39 cases in this single focus of long-term care. “Several residents already have medical conditions, they are very fragile. They are victims tragic of the situation,” the doctor adds.
The first two deaths listed in the home Pinecrest, a woman over 70 years of age and a man over 80 years old, had been reported Monday.
Despite the alarming situation in Pinecrest, Dr. Roumeliotis said, despite everything, encouraged by the curve community, while only two new cases in the community are reported Friday. “We did everything we can and hope for the best. I sincerely hope that the people who are sick now will be able to avoid complications,” adds he.
The BSEO now confirms to have finished testing all of the homes long-term care and will address soon to homes for the elderly.