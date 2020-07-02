COVID-19: four new cases and two deaths in the National Capital
One of the deaths occurred in the Jardins du Haut Saint-Laurent, who are now 31 deaths out of a total of 88 residents infected.
July 2, 2020 15h42
COVID-19: four new cases and two deaths in the National Capital
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
In the aftermath of a balance sheet without no new cases of COVID-19 nor death, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the CIUSSS in the National Capital on Thursday announced four new cases and two deaths.
The other death was reported at the CHSLD Le Faubourg, the 13th to occur among the 34 users that have contracted the disease up to now in this establishment.
As for the four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three have been reported in the community.
The fourth has been identified among the employees of the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence, which are now 107 have been infected by the virus.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, 1849 people have received a positive test to the COVID-19 in the National Capital, according to data from the CIUSSS.
Among them, 1429 are restored, 178 died and eight were hospitalized, none of which were in the icu (as before).
The situation remains stable in Chaudière-Appalaches, where there were always Thursday 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of these 521 people infected, 504 are restored, two are hospitalized, none of which were in the icu (as before), and eight have died.