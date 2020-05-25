COVID-19: four new cases in the Outaouais region
Still no deaths in connection with the COVID-19 is not to lament over the weekend in Ottawa.
Julien Coderre
The Right
Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified Sunday on the territory of the Outaouais.
This increase is therefore the total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus 483 since the beginning of the crisis.
The vast majority of cases have been confirmed in the urban area of Gatineau (84.7 per cent).
In all, 12 people are hospitalized in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, is one more person that Saturday. Just like the previous night, only one person is in intensive care.