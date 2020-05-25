COVID-19: four new cases in the Outaouais region

| May 25, 2020 | News | No Comments

24 may-2020 14: 40

Updated at 18h08

Julien Coderre

The Right

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified Sunday on the territory of the Outaouais.

This increase is therefore the total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus 483 since the beginning of the crisis.

The vast majority of cases have been confirmed in the urban area of Gatineau (84.7 per cent).

In all, 12 people are hospitalized in the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, is one more person that Saturday. Just like the previous night, only one person is in intensive care.

The number of active cases in the region, for its part, jumped out of three when we account 199. The number of healings amounted to 272.

Still no deaths in connection with the COVID-19 is not to lament over the weekend in Ottawa. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus claimed 12 victims in the region, half of whom were residents of the shelter and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond.

Recall that the three residences for the elderly outaouaises are affected by an outbreak of COVID-19.

