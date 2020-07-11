COVID-19: four new cases on the North Shore
As of Friday, the North Shore recorded 123 cases of infection to the COVID-19, which includes two of the three cases reported the day before at the Sawmill great Bustards, near Baie-Comeau, closed until Monday because of the outbreak.
July 10, 2020 19h18
COVID-19: four new cases on the North Shore
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – After weeks of quiet, the North Shore has recorded four new cases of infection with the coronavirus in the last days. The number is not huge, but it is high enough to worry the regional authorities of public health.
“It is alarming because it has been without for several weeks. One has the impression that the epicenter moves”, has released the Dr. Richard Fachehoun, consultant in public health at the CISSS de la Côte-Nord. “We have also noticed a relaxing of the enforcement of measures in the population”, he added, a phenomenon that contributes to its concern.
This is only one of the three affected workers, a regular employee of the factory, address of residence, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The statistics can be found in this region. The case at the Sawmill great Bustards are the first to be reported since the 7 April, is for more than three months, in the RCM of Manicouagan, which includes Baie-Comeau.
All of the approximately 120 workers at the factory, owned by Resolute forest Products, will be tested in the next few days, assured the doctor Fachehoun. Beaches special schedule them for the clinical screening of Baie-Comeau.
As to each point of the press, the medical council does not lack to repeat the same mantra : that we may be, wherever you are, respect basic sanitation is essential. “Is-what was the COVID on the North Shore? The answer is clear. It circulates everywhere in the region,” he said.