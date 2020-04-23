COVID-19: fourth death linked to the Manor of le havre
CARLETON – A fourth death linked to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Manoir du havre de Maria is reported on Thursday by the public health Branch of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine. As for the first case, the victim is a person ” very old and very sick “, says the doctor, Iv Bonnier-Viger, spokesperson of this directorate. The region says four new cases of infection with the coronavirus, for a total of 79. The integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie et des Îles is stepping up the rollout of nurses in prevention of infections. There will be all the days in NURSING homes and they will also be more prevalent in private residences for seniors, such as the Manor house of le havre. The cluster’s epidemiological Mansion key 45 of 79 cases of infection in the region, including six people in hospital in Quebec city.
Additionally, dr. Bonnier-Viger allows for a very popular practice of picking cockles, or clams, on the shores of the bay of Chaleur with the arrival of Easter. “If all the people abide by the rules, such as distancing, it is ok. We don’t want to prevent people from living. The idea is to prevent the virus from spreading, ” he said. Nearly 200 people
On the other hand, the minister of Fisheries and Oceans Bernadette Jordan announces that the capture of crab in area 12, south of the gulf of St. Lawrence, by far the area most rich for this crustacean, will not begin until the 24th of April, due to the pandemic. It was already assumed that the fishing could not commence before April 16.
