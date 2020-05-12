COVID-19: France and Spain come out of the containment

| May 12, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: la France et l’Espagne sortent du confinement

COVID-19: la France et l’Espagne sortent du confinement

A waitress wearing a visor serves a coffee to a customer in the basque city of San Sebastian, in Spain on Monday.

Share

May 11, 2020 22.55

Updated at 23h47

Share

COVID-19: France and Spain come out of the containment

Michel Moutot

Agence France-Presse

Francesco Fontemaggi

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — tens of millions of French and Spanish began Monday to regain some of their freedom of movement, but the fear of a second wave of the pandemic remains in Europe as in the United States, where the coronavirus has now come directly to the White House.

Calls to continue to promote telework, wearing a mask is mandatory in the transport, social distancing: governments have tried to promote a smooth recovery after two months of activity at the point of death or almost.

But, Monday morning, the paris metro has experienced a spike rush is almost similar to the days before the confinement. “It’s going to be impossible”, is disgusted, Brigitte, on a line connected to the centre of the French capital.

The joy of reconnecting with a semblance of a social life, however, is much present in these two countries, among the most bereaved by the pandemic that has claimed more than 285, 000 deaths in the world since its emergence in late 2019 in China.

“After such a long time locked at home, we took advantage of our reunion to the sun,” said Marcos Maimó, 29 years of age, who drink deep with three friends in the Spanish city of Tarragona, south of Barcelona.

Monday evening in Paris, a crowd came to celebrate, bottles in hand, the end of the confinement on the banks of a canal usually very busy had to be dispersed by the police.

In France, where more than 26 600 people have died, the leaders have also warned that a “reconfinement in an emergency” was possible in case of need. “Thanks to you, the virus has retreated. But it is still there. Save lives, stay cautious”, has tweeted the president and Emmanuel Macron.

More than 80 000 deaths in the United States

In Spain, in order to limit the risk of propagation, only a part of the country has been déconfinée Monday. Several large cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, remain subject to severe restrictions in this country, that deplores him as more than 26 000 dead.

These déconfinements are made possible by a certain reflux of the pandemic, as evidenced, in Italy, a number of people in intensive care dropped below the symbolic threshold of 1000 patients for the first time since march 10.

But the disease COVID-19 continues to kill.

In the United States, the country most mournful, the bar 80 000 deaths has been crossed and the 100, 000 deaths could be achieved by the beginning of June according to several epidemiological models.

Some regions of the State of New York will be able to revive its economy starting may 15, but not the city of New York itself, which was severely hit and where the confinement is expected to last until the month of June.

Sign of an outbreak is difficult to control, the coronavirus has made its appearance in the White House, where a close associate of vice-president Mike Pence and a member of the military service of Donald Trump have been tested positive late last week.

The president of the United States has mentioned the possibility of limiting its contacts with its vice-president.

“This is something we’ll probably talk about it, during this quarantine period”, he said, seeming to confirm a form of solitary confinement for Mike Pence, which was, however, tested negative.

In spite of this warning at the heart of the power of the first power in the world, the billionaire republican continues to call on the us States to restart their activity to boost the economy.

Barney at the White House

COVID-19: la France et l’Espagne sortent du confinement

The us president, Donald Trump has left abruptly the daily press conference at the White House, following a spat with a journalist of chinese origin.

AFP, Brendan Smialowski

Donald Trump has ended so abruptly his press conference on Monday at the White House, on a verbal altercation with an american journalist of chinese origin, a lively exchange giving rise to various interpretations.

Weijia Jiang, a correspondent for the CBS born in China but grew up in the United States, asked the u.s. president why he touted the capabilities of the detection of coronavirus in the United States compared to other countries, as if it were an international competition.

“Maybe is it a question to ask the China. Don’t ask me, ask China!” said Mr. Trump, visibly annoyed.

“Why do you say this just to me?” asked the journalist, suggesting that the president had made this reference to China because of its origins.

“I would say this to any person who would give me a question wicked like this,” retorted the master of the White House.

Mr. Trump has denied that Ms. Jiang asked a second question and has left his desk.

+

The WHO CALLS FOR “EXTREME VIGILANCE”

However, the world health Organization (WHO) has once again called upon to exercise “extreme vigilance” at the time of lifting the restrictions.

“If the disease persists at a low level in countries that do not have the capacity to investigate outbreaks, identify them, there is always the risk that the disease can spread,” said his manager issues a health emergency, Michael Ryan.

In Wuhan, the chinese city where the virus had begun to strike, the authorities announced a new case on Sunday and five on Monday, after more than a month of respite after a containment draconian.

In Germany, a country often cited as an example for the effectiveness of its management of the crisis, the critical threshold of 50 new cases per 100 000 inhabitants has been reached in three townships.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday stressed on tv that this “new phase of the pandemic”, it was “very important” that people respect the gestures barriers.

Balance “hard to find”

In this context, the british prime minister, Boris Johnson, himself a survivor of the disease, has extended until at least June 1 the containment of the United Kingdom, the second country most affected in the world with over 32, 000 deaths.

It has, however, presented on Monday a plan déconfinement progressive providing more opportunities for trips, to keep his distance and stay between people in the same household.

“Our challenge is to find a way to move forward in preserving the gains hardly obtained, while reducing the weight of the containment. I’ll be honest: it is a balance that is extremely difficult to find”, he recognized.

It has also established a goal of return to the school the primary students for a month, before the summer holidays, and opens the way for a restart of the sport season closed on the 1st of June, before a possible reopening of the shops on non-essential from the 4th of July.

Schools reopened Monday in Norway, Switzerland or the netherlands. “The children had great desire to return to school, they were jumping everywhere, seeing their buddies,” said Manon, a mother of three toddlers in The Hague. AFP

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *