COVID-19: France and Spain come out of the containment
A waitress wearing a visor serves a coffee to a customer in the basque city of San Sebastian, in Spain on Monday.
May 11, 2020 22.55
Updated at 23h47
Michel Moutot
Agence France-Presse
Francesco Fontemaggi
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — tens of millions of French and Spanish began Monday to regain some of their freedom of movement, but the fear of a second wave of the pandemic remains in Europe as in the United States, where the coronavirus has now come directly to the White House.
Calls to continue to promote telework, wearing a mask is mandatory in the transport, social distancing: governments have tried to promote a smooth recovery after two months of activity at the point of death or almost.
But, Monday morning, the paris metro has experienced a spike rush is almost similar to the days before the confinement. “It’s going to be impossible”, is disgusted, Brigitte, on a line connected to the centre of the French capital.
The joy of reconnecting with a semblance of a social life, however, is much present in these two countries, among the most bereaved by the pandemic that has claimed more than 285, 000 deaths in the world since its emergence in late 2019 in China.
“After such a long time locked at home, we took advantage of our reunion to the sun,” said Marcos Maimó, 29 years of age, who drink deep with three friends in the Spanish city of Tarragona, south of Barcelona.
Monday evening in Paris, a crowd came to celebrate, bottles in hand, the end of the confinement on the banks of a canal usually very busy had to be dispersed by the police.
In France, where more than 26 600 people have died, the leaders have also warned that a “reconfinement in an emergency” was possible in case of need. “Thanks to you, the virus has retreated. But it is still there. Save lives, stay cautious”, has tweeted the president and Emmanuel Macron.
More than 80 000 deaths in the United States
In Spain, in order to limit the risk of propagation, only a part of the country has been déconfinée Monday. Several large cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, remain subject to severe restrictions in this country, that deplores him as more than 26 000 dead.
These déconfinements are made possible by a certain reflux of the pandemic, as evidenced, in Italy, a number of people in intensive care dropped below the symbolic threshold of 1000 patients for the first time since march 10.
But the disease COVID-19 continues to kill.
In the United States, the country most mournful, the bar 80 000 deaths has been crossed and the 100, 000 deaths could be achieved by the beginning of June according to several epidemiological models.
Some regions of the State of New York will be able to revive its economy starting may 15, but not the city of New York itself, which was severely hit and where the confinement is expected to last until the month of June.
Sign of an outbreak is difficult to control, the coronavirus has made its appearance in the White House, where a close associate of vice-president Mike Pence and a member of the military service of Donald Trump have been tested positive late last week.
The president of the United States has mentioned the possibility of limiting its contacts with its vice-president.
“This is something we’ll probably talk about it, during this quarantine period”, he said, seeming to confirm a form of solitary confinement for Mike Pence, which was, however, tested negative.
In spite of this warning at the heart of the power of the first power in the world, the billionaire republican continues to call on the us States to restart their activity to boost the economy.
