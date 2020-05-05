COVID-19: “get Ready to reopen” asks Doug Ford to companies
The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford
4 may 2020 14: 15
Updated at 16h24
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — The premier of ontario Doug Ford has taken to launch a message to the retail industry during his press conference on Monday.
“Get ready to reopen. Get the equipment protection”, launched by the prime minister for Ontario companies, which could re-open in “two, three or four weeks.”
Doug Ford has also mentioned that the province put in place a policy of random testing, an important measure to restart the economy, according to the health authorities.
Furthermore, the prime minister has changed his tone about the trips to the cottage. Until last week, Mr. Ford asked the public not to go to the chalet, so as not to put at risk and weaken the small municipalities. Mayors had expressed their concerns about this situation.
On Monday, he indicated that he had the intention to organize a conference call with these mayors of municipalities composed of chalets. He could understand that for several of these municipalities, the revenue comes mainly from holidaymakers, and that he can’t keep the doors closed indefinitely for owners.
Most people with healed
Almost 70% of people with the COVID-19 in Ontario are now considered cured.
Among the 14 555 tests since Sunday, 370 new cases of the virus have been detected. This represents a total of nearly 18 000 cases in the province.
Ontario has also 1300 deaths, or 7.3% of those infected.
There are also 984 hospitalizations. Among these, 225 people are in the intensive care unit 175 under ventilation. The number of people in the intensive care unit and ventilation is the same as last Friday.