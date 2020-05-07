COVID-19: government intervention sought in a residence of Orleans

The situation at the residence Madonna Care Community of Orleans has raised concerns among two elected officials.
Two liberal members of parliament in Ottawa demanding an intervention by the provincial government in a seniors ‘ residence Orleans among the most affected by the COVID-19, citing a shortage of personnel and a lack of compliance with protocols for wearing protective equipment.
Ottawa-Orléans mpp, Stephen Blais, and Ottawa-South — also interim leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, John Fraser, paint a portrait very concern of the situation in the residence Madonna Care Community located on boulevard St-Joseph. They have sent a letter to the minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, to urge him to “ensure the monitoring of the management inside the home during the epidemic.”
MESSRS. Blais and Fraser say they have received the testimony of a nurse who work in this establishment. This last would have described several situations which are contrary to the directives of Ottawa public Health.