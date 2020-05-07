COVID-19: government intervention sought in a residence of Orleans

The situation at the residence Madonna Care Community of Orleans has raised concerns among two elected officials.

May 6, 2020 14h38

Updated at 16: 37

Julien Paquette

The Right

Two liberal members of parliament in Ottawa demanding an intervention by the provincial government in a seniors ‘ residence Orleans among the most affected by the COVID-19, citing a shortage of personnel and a lack of compliance with protocols for wearing protective equipment.

Ottawa-Orléans mpp, Stephen Blais, and Ottawa-South — also interim leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, John Fraser, paint a portrait very concern of the situation in the residence Madonna Care Community located on boulevard St-Joseph. They have sent a letter to the minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, to urge him to “ensure the monitoring of the management inside the home during the epidemic.”

MESSRS. Blais and Fraser say they have received the testimony of a nurse who work in this establishment. This last would have described several situations which are contrary to the directives of Ottawa public Health.

The member of parliament for Ottawa-South and interim leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, John Fraser,

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, A Record Of The Right

“She explained that it was not recommended to wear full protective equipment when it came in contact with residents positive to the COVID-19, it was not recommended to change the mask after you have treated a patient COVID-19, write the two liberal members of parliament. To put it simply, she says ‘We are not safe’.”

“Two weeks ago, a senior official of the home said to a resident that he was in need of 30 additional employees to full-time each day; 20 posts a day, 10 posts a night. Since then, the families have not been informed that the need has been filled”, also support Stephen Blais and John Fraser.

Ottawa-Orléans mpp, Stephen Blais

Patrick Woodbury, Archives The Right

The two elected officials of the liberal Party of Ontario recognize the efforts of the hospitals in the region to try to resolve the problem of labour to the residence Madonna Care Community, which unfortunately have not been sufficient, according to them.

“More like before”

The physician-in-chief of Ottawa public Health (OPS), Vera Etches, acknowledges that there were concerns when an epidemic has been declared in this property. She said, however, that the residence Madonna Care Community receives from a hand supported by the hospital network in the federal capital to address the issues of labour and protective equipment for.

“It is no longer as before,” said Dr. Etches. Hospital employees are there now and they help each day the employees with the wearing of protective equipment.”

The deputies Blais and Fraser reported 29 deaths among the beneficiaries of this care home long-term. SPO has identified 15 in his last update that is coming on the 29th of last April, while the organization is updating its case management system and production of epidemiological reports.

Le Soleil

