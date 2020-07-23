The number of cases of COVID-19 reported has exceeded 15 million in the world.
Share
July 22, 2020 8h42
Updated at 20h59
Share
COVID-19: huge pre-order for a future vaccine by Washington, 15 million cases in the world
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The United States has pre-ordered Wednesday, 100 million doses of a potential vaccine against the COVID-19, which is making progress in particular on the american continent, India and Australia, at a time when the number of reported cases has exceeded 15 million in the world.
If the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for more than half of the reported cases, other regions of the world are also concerned such as Australia, which announced on Wednesday a record number of contamination in 24 hours, the japanese capital Tokyo, on high alert, and several European countries, including Belgium, which is preparing to announce new health measures.
Waiting for a vaccine, the u.s. government has placed an initial order of “100 million doses for 1.95 billion dollars and could acquire up to 500 million additional doses” of the product developed by the biotech German Biontech and the american laboratory Pfizer, announced on Wednesday that the two companies.
After encouraging first results, the proposed vaccine is entering a decisive phase of large-scale clinical trials.
Long accused of denial in the face of the pandemic, the president, Donald Trump has dramatically changed his tone after the number of cases registered in 24 hours in the United States exceeded 60,000 for the eighth consecutive day.
He admitted on Tuesday that a recent “alarming rise of cases” in the south of his country.
“We are asking everyone to wear a mask when the remote person is not possible,” he launched after you have until now defended the “freedom” of individual in the matter.
The pandemic has caused nearly 620, 000 deaths on the planet since the end of December, according to a report drawn up by the AFP on Wednesday. Of the 15 million officially reported cases have been exceeded, a figure that does not reflect, however, that a part of the real number of infections.
Four million cases in South America
If the United States remains by far the country with both the most affected and the most mournful, with more than 142 000 people to almost four million reported cases, the Latin America and the Caribbean are not left out, with four million people infected by the new coronavirus, and more than 167 000 people dead.
Alone, the Brazil, the second country the most affected, with nearly 81 500 dead for some 2,160 million cases, while Mexico has identified more than 40 000 deaths.