COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine is not effective, according to two studies
Used to treat auto-immune diseases, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, hydroxychloroquine has strong supporters.
Share
May 14, 2020 19: 19
Share
COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine is not effective, according to two studies
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — hydroxychloroquine, treatment that has caused much ink to flow, does not seem to be effective against the COVID-19, either in patients severely or more mildly affected, according to two studies published Friday.
The first study, conducted by French researchers, finds that the derivative of the antimalarial drug chloroquine does not significantly reduce the risk of icu admission or death in hospitalized patients with pneumonia due to the COVID-19.
According to the second study, conducted by a chinese team, the hydoxychloroquine does not eliminate the virus faster than standard treatments in patients hospitalized with a form of “mild” or “moderate” of COVID-19. In addition, the side effects are more important.
“Taken together, these results argue for a use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment routine for patients with the COVID-19”, writes in a press release from the british medical journal BMJ, which published the two studies.
The first door on 181 adult patients admitted to the hospital with a pneumonia due to the COVID-19, which required that they are given oxygen.
84 of these patients received hydroxychloroquine daily less than two days after their hospitalization, contrary to the 97 other.
The fact of receiving or not the treatment has changed nothing, either for the transfers in the intensive care unit (76 % of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine were in the icu at the end of the 21st day, compared to 75 % in the other group of patients) or mortality (the survival rate at day 21 was respectively 89 % and 91 %).
“Hydroxychloroquine has received a worldwide attention as a potential treatment of the COVID-19 after the positive results of small studies. However, the results of this study do not support its use in patients admitted to the hospital with the COVID-19 that require oxygen”, conclude the researchers from several hospitals in the paris region.
The second study looked at 150 adults hospitalized in China with what are essentially forms of “light” or “moderate” of COVID-19. Half received hydroxychloroquine, the other is not.
Again, the fact of receiving or not receiving this treatment has nothing changed on the elimination of the virus from the patients after four weeks. In addition, 30% of those who had received hydroxychloroquine have suffered from adverse effects (the most common was diarrhea) compared to 9 % in patients who did not take.
Used to treat auto-immune diseases, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, hydroxychloroquine has strong supporters.
The controversial French professor Didier Raoult promotes as well the use of this drug in patients with early disease, associated with a macrolide antibiotic, azithromycin.
The us president, Donald Trump has also regularly advocated its use against the coronavirus.
But in recent weeks, several studies have questioned the effectiveness of this molecule in the treatment of the COVID-19 and the health authorities of several countries have warned against the risk of adverse effects, including cardiac.