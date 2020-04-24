COVID-19: ideas to celebrate the Day of the canadian cinema since his living room
A tiny part of the selection of quebec films available on VOD, and suggested in the framework of the joint initiative of broadcasters, film du Québec.
Yves Bergeras
The Right
History of success to celebrate the Day of canadian film – which takes place tomorrow, April 22 – in spite of the containment measures, the major distributors in quebec are associated to shed light on twenty films in quebec.
A showcase bringing together their suggestions has been created on the Internet site of the RDIFQ, the Consolidation of independent distributors of movies in Quebec.
The website features trailers and descriptions of films suggested; hyperlinks refer the User on the platforms of the different partners, where the films are available – but not free – VOD.
Film buffs can now watch a selection of movies in the comfort of their homes.
This list of suggestions “exploded” to include such feature films Antigone, Apapacho / a caress for the soul, Anote”s Ark (The ark of Anote), The story invented, as a Whole, It was raining birds, Impetus, Just you and me, Kuessipan, The barbarians of la Malbaie, Thank you for everything, Mount Foster, Rebel, Tank, A Colony, Live to 100 at a time , and Wolfe.
New movies or classic favourites, “there is everything for every taste in our cinema” argues the distributors, in a joint statement.
The RDIFQ has prompted the distributors members and non-members to join forces in the framework of this Day of canadian cinema.
Joint Initiative
Distributors Axia Films A-Z Films, Entract Movies, EyeSteelFilm, Filmoption International Films du 3 mars, Fragments, Funfilm, H264, Kfilms America, The Distributor of the film, The movies of my life/The films of today, Movies, Opal, Films Seville, Home 4:3, Metropole, Mk2 Mile-End, Spira and TVA Films have joined their efforts.
The joint initiative has the support of Telefilm Canada through its Funding of national promotion).
It is also supported by the large traditional media in Quebec, including cooperatives CN2i (The Right, Le Soleil, La Tribune, Le Nouvelliste, La Voix de l’est, Le Quotidien) as well as newspapers from Quebecor, La Presse, Le Devoir and Urbania, to the relay.