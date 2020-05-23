COVID-19 in a grocery store in Rimouski: all people at risk have been contacted
All the people who have had close contact with the employee who contracted the COVID-19 at the Marché Richelieu Gloss of the Bic, Rimouski, have been joined by the direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent.
May 22, 2020 13h33
The director of public health in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Sylvain Leduc, ensures that all persons who have had close contact with the employee who has contracted the COVID-19 at the Marché Richelieu Gloss of the Bic, Rimouski, have been attached.
“We have identified all of the people who have had a contact that was found to be significant, that is to say, sufficiently long and close to the person who has had the positive diagnosis.” A total of 25 individuals have been targeted because they had a close contact, or because they are colleagues of the infected person. Dr. Leduc accurate as the tests began on Wednesday and continued on Thursday with these people. “So, if you have not been contacted, it is that you are not a person at risk.” However, the regional director of public health calls for the vigilance of the customers who attended the trade between the 1st and the 16th of may who have symptoms. He invites them to call us at 1 877 644-4545. “[…] The risk, even if it is low, it is not zero.”
Ongoing investigation
As soon as the result was known, the department of public health has opened an epidemiologic survey in the minutes that followed. “There is no time limit, specifies Sylvain Leduc. It is fortunate that we, in our region, to have situations not as numerous as in other regions.”
The store was closed immediately after the diagnosis came. It will remain closed while the department of public health conducts its investigation, and that decontamination procedures will not be completed. “I would like to underline the very good cooperation of the employer, of the banner and also of the person who has been affected”, said Dr. Leduc.
Anxiety
The doctor said we understand the concern felt by the customers of the trade. According to him, the people who have frequented the grocery store within the time period are not obliged to place themselves in isolation, not more than interfere with your work. “There has been, for more than 24 hours, several surprising situations, where people have not been able to go to work because they had attended the grocery store and that their employer would have considered that they constituted a risk.” He adds that it is not forbidden to children, who would have been able to go to the grocery store in the target period, to go to school.
If it is a precedent in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, which has been somewhat spared by the virus, Sylvain Leduc mentions that food markets have been affected in other regions of Quebec, and that, in almost all the situations that have been brought to its attention, “the risk that other people could be contaminated has never been the clients”. “It has always been of employees between them, he says. As a customer, it is rarely 15 minutes with a person separated from a barrier, and less than two metres. I would like to also clarify that the trade in question has, since the month of march, in place of the plexiglass and there was also, recently, the port of the mask. However, the measures that should be taken in the have been and that is why the risk of transmission is low.”
The virus is circulating everywhere
For Dr. Leduc, this event is a reminder that the coronavirus is spread across Québec and the Bas-Saint-Laurent is no exception. “The situation, without saying that it was inevitable, was predictable when a virus as infectious as the COVID-19 flows.” He also pointed out that this new case has no link with the lifting of the control points road, which were installed within the territorial limits of the region. “The person that started the symptoms to a period where there were the dams. Our survey does not allow us, at this stage, to identify where the person was able to contract the virus. The person did not travel. She has had perfect behavior. This is not a person who went to take risks by making visits to relatives in another area. It was really a situation of transmission to the community.”
With the déconfinement gradual, the regional director of public health predicts an increase in cases, especially if some let their guard down. According to Dr. Leduc, it will be necessary to always keep in mind that among the ten people as an individual invite to a BBQ in the coming weeks, “there are potentially a who is a carrier of the virus,” and that it can be asymptomatic.