COVID-19 in Haiti: the”happy surprise” of a low virulence
Nearly 200 people are assigned to work at the olympic training centre located in the suburb of Port-au-Prince, in the capacity to accommodate 160 patients, but where, during a visit Tuesday to the media, only one patient was hospitalized.
June 26, 2020 20h59
Amelie Baron
Agence France-Presse
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Deserted to comply with the measures barriers, the olympic center of haiti has been converted in to a emergency hospital dedicated to the COVID-19, but the empty beds line up by the dozens in the gyms : the disaster feared has so far not taken place.
“We have been open for two weeks and, to date, we have received two patients,” said dr. Rudy Sylien who manages this treatment centre located on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.
Mattress still in plastic, a large part of the material, freshly purchased in China by the haitian government, has been arranged in rooms normally devoted to the practice of karate or table tennis.
9160 beds, a patient
Even the dormitories designed for the athletes had been requisitioned to facilitate the rotation of doctors, nurses and health assistants.
“The medical staff assigned to the building supports works by rolling the three days. They therefore remain on place : it feeds and hosts them”, explains Dr. Sylien.
“This surprises us, but, at the same time, we can say that we were lucky,” admits Dr. Sylien along the rows of empty beds.